U.S. adds 223,000 jobs in December, unemployment rate down to 3.5%
Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down December jobs report data.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down December jobs report data.
The Labor Department published its monthly jobs report for December at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Here are highlights from the release, compared to Wall Street estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
U.S. stock futures were higher after the December jobs report showed the labor market grew faster than expected in the final month of 2022.
What to watch in markets on Friday, January 6, 2023.
The U.S. economy created 223,000 jobs in December, marking the slowest pace of growth since late 2020. Growth in wages slowed more than expected.
Notably slower wage growth offset a stronger-than-expected December jobs report, sending U.S. stocks higher in early Friday trading.
The December jobs report shows employers added 223,000 jobs, unemployment fell to 3.5%. What's that mean for interest rates, the odds of recession?
Friday's jobs report showed solid hiring and a big drop in the unemployment rate, but wage growth cooled. Dow Jones futures rose.
U.S. stock index futures advanced Friday as monthly Labor Department data showed the pace of job creation cooled in December, fueling hopes that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes are starting to have the desired effect.
Average hourly wages grew by 5.1 per cent, marking the seventh straight month of increases above five per cent.
U.S. employers added 223,000 jobs in December, a sign of continued strength in the labor market. The jobless rate moved down to 3.5% from a revised 3.6% in November.
(Bloomberg) -- Hiring at US companies far exceeded expectations and applications for jobless benefits fell to a three-month low, reinforcing the strength of the labor market, new data showed Thursday.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUkraine Latest: US, Germany Sending Armored Vehicles, PatriotsWhy
At the beginning of the pandemic, waves of layoffs hit retail, leisure and hospitality workers — anyone whose job depended on in-person interactions.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a three-month low last week while layoffs fell 43% in December, pointing to a still-tight labor market that could force the Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates. Labor market resilience was underscored by other data on Thursday showing private employers hired far more workers than expected last month. The sustained jobs market strength raises the risk that the Fed, engaged in its fastest interest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s as it tries to dampen demand to tame inflation, could boost its target interest rate above the 5.1% peak the U.S. central bank projected last month and keep it there for a while.
Aiming to fortify broad labor market gains among U.S. minority groups over the previous decade, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in 2020 engineered a historic promise to try to maintain that progress by giving "broad-based and inclusive" employment a status equal if not superior to the central bank's pledge of low inflation. Officials at the Fed's Dec. 13-14 policy meeting acknowledged an economic slowdown needed to thwart inflation also meant "the unemployment rate for some demographic groups - particularly African Americans and Hispanics - would likely increase by more than the national average." It was a stark admission that highlights the dilemma the Fed faces as it balances a battle with the worst outbreak of inflation since the 1980s against possible damage to the second goal of its "dual" mandate: full employment across society.
The U.S. economy maintained a strong pace of job growth in December, with the unemployment rate falling to 3.5%, but higher borrowing costs as the Federal Reserve fights inflation could see the labor market momentum slowing significantly by mid-year. Nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. Monthly job growth is well above the pace needed to keep up with growth in the working age population.
Tech layoffs continue to draw headlines even as overall labor data suggest the U.S. economy remains in good standing.
The S&P 500 fell on Thursday as investors grew cautious ahead of Friday's jobs report, which could determine the size of the next Fed rate hike.
Private companies hired 235,000 workers in December despite growing concerns that the Federal Reserve will trigger a recession with its war on inflation.
(Bloomberg) -- US job openings remained elevated in November, highlighting how a resilient labor market is likely to keep the Federal Reserve tilted toward more restrictive policy in the months ahead.Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansThe number of
U.S. job openings slipped in November but remained high, suggesting businesses are still determined to add workers, a blow to the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool hiring and wage gains. There were 10.46 million job vacancies on the last day of November, down slightly from 10.51 million in October, the Labor Department said Wednesday.