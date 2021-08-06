U.S. adds 943k jobs in July
Victoria Fernandez, Crossmark Global Investments Chief Market Strategist joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the market’s reaction to the July jobs report.
The natural-gas fuel technology company's second-quarter numbers appear good, but there's more than meets the eye.
Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) sank 17.6% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite debuting a new product offering for its Foundry data analytics platform and announcing continued collaboration with the U.S. government on vaccine distribution projects, the stock lost ground amid market volatility. With concerns related to faster-than-anticipated inflation and the coronavirus delta variant, investors shied away from riskier tech stocks, and Palantir ended the month down double digits as a result of these trends.
In this article we will take a look at the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the EVs industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now. There is hardly any doubt that in a few decades, at […]
Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were soaring today after the company released its second-quarter results late yesterday. The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.75 million, an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter and slightly higher than Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate of $0.7 million. "With a large market and significant growth ahead of us, we see great opportunity for further value creation with our focus on strategic sales," Microvision CEO Sumit Sharma said on the company's investor call.
The stock market was generally up on Friday, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) didn't get to join in the fun. As of just before 11 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq was down more than half a percent, even though just about every other major market benchmark was up on the day. Hydrogen fuel cell stocks got a lift on favorable earnings and other factors, and below, we'll look more closely at some of the most popular companies in the space.
Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) have cratered recently, falling more than 60% from highs earlier this year and a total of 54% year to date. Fastly's recently announced second-quarter results provide investors with a timely look into the company's business.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Novavax's latest earnings report as well as the company's latest vaccine research.
Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the July jobs reports and Robinhood after stockholders filed to sell 97.9 million shares over time.
This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may be up a tidy 15% so far this year, but not all 30 of the Dow stocks have logged gains. The Dow's worst year-to-date performers are also now its top prospects. The three companies in question are Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Merck (NYSE: MRK), with stock prices in 2021 down 5.9%, 2.5%, and 3.1%, respectively.
Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.
Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) is an attractive way for investors to benefit from rising raw material prices. In its most recent earnings report, management highlighted several reasons to invest in Freeport. Let's take a look at what was said and why investors have cause for optimism over Freeport-McMoRan.
In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]
Novavax said it won't ask the FDA to authorize its Covid vaccine until late this year, and NVAX stock slumped Friday.
RUN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.
Which investment strategy has stood the test of time? Growth investing. The pros from Wall Street argue that stocks with outsized growth prospects reflect some of the most compelling plays out there. This growth potential extends beyond the near-term, with these names set to deliver handsome returns through 2020 and beyond. That said, finding stocks that fall into this category can be challenging, to say the least. According to the analysts, one strategy is to take a step back and look at the bi
Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.
What happened Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) were up 12% at 3:45 p.m. EDT today after the company reported earnings and updated investors on its clinical trials. Image source: Getty Images.
What happened? Shares of Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) are up 9% to $4.84 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The company released spectacular second-quarter earnings. Revenue went up 14% year over year to $154.5 million.
The last 2 quarters of 2020 were frustrating for NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) investors, as the stock kept ranging. However, in 2021 it rallied over 50%, creating new highs and quickly reversing any dips. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Notably, we will be paying attention to NVIDIA's return on equity (ROE) today.