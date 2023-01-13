U.S. markets close in 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,001.57
    +18.40 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,324.67
    +134.70 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,077.42
    +76.32 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.27
    +7.20 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.85
    +1.46 (+1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.10
    +24.30 (+1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    +0.43 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0838
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8640
    -1.4490 (-1.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,355.58
    +421.61 (+2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.88
    +8.82 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    +50.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

U.S. consumer sentiment reaches nine-month high reading of 64.6

Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs breaks down the latest reading from the University of Michigan's monthly Survey of Consumers, showing sentiment at a nine-month high.

