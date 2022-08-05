U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,145.19
    -6.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,803.47
    +76.65 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,657.55
    -63.03 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,921.82
    +15.37 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.53
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    -14.50 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0187
    -0.0063 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.1640 (+6.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    -0.0088 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9700
    +1.9540 (+1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,125.35
    +604.53 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.20
    -2.02 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

U.S. consumers are more likely to buy products after trying a free sample

Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Dave Briggs check out the revival of grocery store free samples.

Recommended Stories

  • Pickleball could see ‘40 million players by 2030’, league adviser says

    Retired NFL quarterback Drew Brees and Anne Worcester, Major League Pickleball strategic adviser, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the rise in popularity of pickleball and how it's attracting both talent and sponsorships.

  • Why DraftKings' CEO feels good about 'any macroeconomic conditions'

    While inflation and recessions worries have cast doubt on the state of the American consumer, gamblers haven’t been phased, at least according to DraftKings CEO Jason Robins.

  • Driver rear-ends FDOT Road Rager truck stopped to pick up debris on I-75: FHP

    The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said two men were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on I-75 Friday morning.

  • Meta Delays Job Offers for Summer Interns, Making Gen Z Sweat

    (Bloomberg) -- Internships at Meta Platforms Inc., the Facebook and Instagram owner, are coveted for their selectivity, high compensation, lavish perks -- and most of all, the potential job offer waiting at the end of the summer. This year, that’s more elusive.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Priso

  • BlackRock Wants to Help Some Investors With Crypto. Here’s the Take for Advisors.

    The deal could further validate crypto as an asset class that investment managers can incorporate into portfolios.

  • Big U.S. chicken company, Mountaire, asks contractors to oppose transparency rule

    Mountaire Farms, a top U.S. chicken company, is pressuring its contract farmers to oppose a Biden administration proposal aimed at improving their conditions because the company says it would ultimately reduce farmer pay, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and interviews with farmer advocates. The privately owned chicken company, which says it is the nation's fourth-largest with around 1,100 contract farmers, distributed letters to its farmers detailing why they should oppose the proposed rule and provided them with form letters to submit to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The rule, first proposed by the USDA in May as part of a broader effort to improve the conditions of contract farmers in the heavily consolidated U.S. meat industry, would require chicken companies to share more information about how contractor pay is calculated and provide details on the quality of inputs like feed and chicks that they provide to them.

  • Oil Prices at $100 ‘Easy’ Argument Starting in 2023, Sankey Says

    (Bloomberg) -- While crude prices may have softened in the last few weeks, there’s a strong case to be made for $100 oil starting next year, according to veteran industry analyst Paul Sankey.Most Read from BloombergChina Stokes Tensions as Missiles Reportedly Overfly TaiwanHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi Scheme“It’s easy to argue for $100 oil on an ongoing basis starting in 2023,” Sankey said in a Bloomb

  • 10 Stocks That Will Benefit from CHIPS Act

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that will benefit from the CHIPS Act. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Stocks That Will Benefit from CHIPS Act. The Chips and Science Act will provide grants and subsidies worth $280 billion to the US technology and semiconductor industry. The National […]

  • HBO, HBO Max and Discovery+ report a combined total of 92.1M subscribers, plans for major restructuring

    Warner Bros. Discovery revealed its second-quarter results -- its first quarterly earnings since the $43 billion merger. The total number of direct-to-consumer subscribers across HBO, HBO Max and Discovery+ was 92.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, up 1.7 million from the end of Q1 with 90.4 million subscribers. The company did not break down the over-the-top streaming services' numbers individually, so it's unclear what the exact number is in terms of HBO Max and Discovery+ subscriptions.

  • Oil Posts Biggest Weekly Loss Since April On Demand Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted the biggest weekly decline since early April on growing signs that a global economic slowdown is curbing demand. Prices are near the lowest level in six months.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItWest Texas Intermediate settl

  • Tiger Cubs Stung by Rout Dumped Stocks, Then Missed Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- When equities tumbled earlier this year, saddling some of the hedge fund industry’s most successful stock-pickers with crushing losses, they rushed to unload shares to halt the bleeding. Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBut that hast

  • Elon Musk Thinks Tesla Can Be the World’s Most Valuable Company. The Stock Split Is Part of the Plan.

    Another stock split is just part of the Elon Musk's plan to make Tesla the world's most valuable company.

  • Dr. Fauci: You’ll ‘get into trouble’ if you’re not up to date on COVID vaccines and boosters — here are 3 stocks that could get a shot in the arm

    These stocks might give your portfolio a boost.

  • Apple asks suppliers to follow China customs rules - Nikkei

    Sino-U.S. trade tensions have escalated following U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a congressional delegation's visit to Taiwan. The iPhone maker told suppliers that China had started enforcing a long-standing rule that Taiwanese-made parts and components must be labeled as made either in "Taiwan, China" or "Chinese Taipei", the report added, citing sources familiar with the matter.

  • Stocks may have been rallying, but the bear market isn’t over for two reasons

    The bear market is not over, according to a contrarian analysis of stock market timer sentiment. First, since the mid-June low, stock market timers have been eager to turn bullish, and that is more typical of bear market rallies than the beginnings of a new bull market. Second, the stock market’s mid-June bottom was not accompanied by anything close to the capitulation that often accompanies a major bottom.

  • Elon Musk Says Only Two Things Could Make Him Leave Tesla

    Elon Musk enjoys and cultivates celebrity status as the CEO of Tesla . Fanboys of the executive fell over themselves at the Aug. 4 annual meeting to show their appreciation for Musk's role in developing electric vehicles. In addition to Tesla, he runs SpaceX, Boring Co. and Neuralink.

  • How one retired couple is finding adventure working and volunteering at home and around the world

    This retired couple is enjoying the best of all worlds traveling, volunteering and working in cool places.

  • Tesla Shareholders Expected to Clear Path to 3-for-1 Stock Split

    [Tesla](https://www.wsj.com/market-data/quotes/TSLA) investors are expected Thursday to clear the way for the electric-vehicle maker to complete [its second stock split](https://www.wsj.com/articles/tesla-shareholders-expected-to-clear-path-to-3-for-1-stock-split-11659605400) in about two years. [Elon Musk](https://www.wsj.com/topics/person/elon-musk)’s company, whose stock price has roughly tripled in the past two years, is [planning a 3-for-1 stock split](https://www.wsj.com/articles/tesla-pla

  • Eli Lilly (LLY) Misses on Q1 Earnings, Lowers Earnings Guidance

    Eli Lilly's (LLY) earnings and sales miss second-quarter estimates. The company lowers its earnings outlook for 2022. The stock falls in pre-market trading.

  • Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Neurocrine (NBIX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -132.14% and 11.03%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?