U.S. credit card debt reaches $1.08 trillion: New York Fed

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Household Debt and Credit report shows Americans owe approximately $1.08 trillion in credit card debt. This represents a $154 billion year-over-year increase, the largest annual jump since 1999. The report also found rising delinquencies across age groups, specifically among millennials aged 30-39.

Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo and Jared Blikre break down all the details.

