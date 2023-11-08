Advertisement
U.S. credit card debt reaches $1.08 trillion: New York Fed

Angel Smith and Rachelle Akuffo

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Household Debt and Credit report shows Americans owe approximately $1.08 trillion in credit card debt. This represents a $154 billion year-over-year increase, the largest annual jump since 1999. The report also found rising delinquencies across age groups, specifically among millennials aged 30-39.

Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo and Jared Blikre break down all the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

