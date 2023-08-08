U.S. credit downgrade: Institutional problems are 'undeniable', professor says

Fitch downgraded the U.S. credit rating from AAA to AA+, a move that has economists examining the timing of this re-rating and future economic forecasts. "If you're going to... downgrade the U.S., you have to change the whole grading system because everyone runs into trouble," Kenneth Rogoff, Harvard University Maurits C. Boas Chair of International Economics, told Yahoo Finance Live.

Rogoff, who is also the Former Chief Economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), reasons that Fitch Ratings was forecasting ahead by almost 15 to 20 years, pointing to the "level of dysfunction" exemplified by a split Congress. Furthermore, Rogoff believes inflation will stay elevated for longer as the Fed is forced to stay "patient" to circumvent a hard landing scenario.

Rogoff also discusses his status as a chess grandmaster and the adoption of artificial intelligence.