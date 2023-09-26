U.S. markets close in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,294.00
    -43.44 (-1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,736.02
    -270.86 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,130.41
    -140.91 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.27
    -9.97 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.58
    +0.90 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.10
    -15.50 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.22 (-0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0573
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5460
    +0.0040 (+0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2173
    -0.0039 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8980
    +0.0630 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,257.62
    -112.21 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.00
    -1.82 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,625.72
    +1.73 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,315.05
    -363.57 (-1.11%)
     

U.S. dollar remains strong despite potential shutdown

1
Nicholas Jacobino and Rachelle Akuffo

The U.S. dollar index (DX-Y.NYB) has shown a 5% increase over the last 2 months despite the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate announcement, a looming government shutdown, and increased geopolitical tensions. Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (R) joined Yahoo Finance to outline his disagreements with The Fed and recent economic policies from the Biden administration.

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the comments made by the former vice president and how the dollar is performing despite economic headwinds.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.