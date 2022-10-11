U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,606.00
    -19.25 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,104.00
    -156.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,931.25
    -53.25 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,687.60
    -9.10 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.74
    -0.39 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.00
    -4.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    -0.14 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9689
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    +0.0050 (+0.13%)
     

  • Vix

    32.45
    +1.09 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1043
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7170
    +0.0260 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,057.15
    -390.13 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.34
    -11.79 (-2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.31
    -31.78 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,472.70
    -643.41 (-2.37%)
     

How the U.S. dollar wrecking ball can knock stocks down another 10-15%

