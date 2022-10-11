How the U.S. dollar wrecking ball can knock stocks down another 10-15%
Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.
Shares of enterprise software companies Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) fell hard again Monday, down 6.3%, 9.3%, and 6.5%, respectively, as of 3:44 p.m. EDT. In addition, long-term bond yields remained high. On Monday, cloud-based service-center software company Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) plunged over 25%, after CEO Rowan Trollope announced he would be resigning for another role at a pre-IPO tech company.
After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive
In this article, we discuss 5 dividend stocks that are too cheap to ignore. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. As the market plunges to its new lows in 2022, investors are […]
Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held Carnival Corporation...
The company, which is effecting a rare reverse-stock split, is coping with a period of rising interest rates.
Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova breaks down what to watch from big banks as they're set to release earnings this week.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for PayPal as well as why the financial tech company is backtracking on its misinformation policy.
Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Citigroup Inc. (C).
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down 4.5% as of 1:15 p.m. ET on Monday, following another analyst weighing in with a warning for investors. This has sent Nvidia shares down 60% year to date. Nvidia stands to lose $400 million in quarterly revenue.
A Cowen analyst says chip stocks are near all-time low valuations after their big drops this year. Several offer solid buying opportunities.
It may not be practical — at least for now.
Shares of Ford Motor Co. were hit hard Monday by UBS analyst Patrick Hummel's recommendation that investors sell, as the auto industry is facing a worrisome U-turn from undersupply to oversupply.
Sports reporter Josh Schafer outlines how sports betting sites are reacting to California's vote on Prop 27, as well as how China's COVID-19 lockdowns are still impacting casino stocks.
(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street is bracing for a rough earnings season as macroeconomic issues weigh on profit margins. But even if third-quarter results aren’t so bad, the bigger fear is what Corporate America sees on the horizon.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities HitThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing Market‘No Po
It was yet another difficult day for automotive investors. This morning, share prices of Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) were sliding after a UBS analyst downgraded the automotive stocks. Nio (NYSE: NIO) investors weren't having much of a better morning either, as the Chinese automaker's stock was falling likely on news that fellow EV maker Rivian issued a significant recall of most of its vehicles.
Markets finished last week on a down note, with the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ falling 2.8% and 3.8%, respectively. The Friday collapse came in the wake of the September jobs report, which further fed into investor worries that the Federal Reserve will continue pushing interest rate hikes even at risk of a recession. The headline number, 263,000 new jobs in the month, came in below the forecast of 275,000, and was well below the August print of 315K. At the same time, the headline unemployment rate
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been under tremendous pressure this year. Shares of the semiconductor company have tumbled about 50%. While Intel is facing its share of headwinds, I believe better days lie ahead for the tech giant and its big-time dividend.
After a severe backlash, investors will turn their attention back to PayPal's business and upcoming earnings report.
Intel (INTC) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.