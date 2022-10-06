U.S. Education Secretary: Some for-profit colleges view students as 'prey'

Reuters
At least 10,000 Hungarian students, teachers and parents blocked a Budapest bridge before filling a main square outside parliament on Wednesday in support of teachers fighting for higher wages and teachers sacked for protesting. Teachers have launched an "I want to teach" campaign and called for civil disobedience to demand higher wages, a solution to a deepening shortage of teachers, and the right to strike. Wednesday's rally, which started with students forming a chain stretching for kilometres (miles) across Budapest in the morning grew into the biggest anti-government demonstration since nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's April re-election.