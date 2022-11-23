U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.37
    -3.58 (-4.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.50
    +10.60 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    21.59
    +0.55 (+2.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0398
    +0.0091 (+0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    -0.0520 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2054
    +0.0166 (+1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.5960
    -1.5810 (-1.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,515.54
    +355.40 (+2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.86
    +1.29 (+0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.24
    +12.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

U.S. and England set to face off in FIFA World Cup on Friday

Yahoo Finance Live looks ahead to the upcoming World Cup match between the U.S. and England this Friday.

Recommended Stories