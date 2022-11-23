U.S. and England set to face off in FIFA World Cup on Friday

Motley Fool

Shares of Britain's publicly traded Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) football club soared for a second straight day in early Tuesday trading, gaining another 13.5% through 10 a.m. EST after rising nearly 15% on Tuesday. The reason: Yesterday after close of trading, Manchester United announced that it will explore "strategic alternatives to enhance the club's growth." In addition to Manchester United, the easiest to own are probably baseball franchises like the Toronto Blue Jays, owned by Rogers Communications, or the Atlanta Braves, part of The Liberty Braves Group, or for basketball and hockey fans, the New York Knicks and Rangers, respectively, both owned by Madison Square Garden Entertainment.