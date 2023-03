Reuters

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose moderately last week, showing no signs yet that tightening credit conditions were having a material impact on the tight labor market. Other data on Thursday showed corporate profits declining in the fourth quarter because of penalties and fines imposed on several businesses, including a whopping $1.7 billion civil penalty against Wells Fargo for what the Commerce Department said was to "settle allegations that it illegally assessed fees and interest charges on auto and car loans." "The song remains the same for the labor market," said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic advisor at Brean Capital in New York.