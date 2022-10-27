U.S. GDP expands 2.6% in Q3

Reuters

The U.S. economy rebounded strongly in the third quarter amid a shrinking trade deficit, but the data overstated the nation's economic health as domestic demand was the weakest in two years because of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes. The Commerce Department's advance third-quarter gross domestic product report on Thursday also showed residential investment contracting for a sixth straight quarter, the longest such stretch since the housing market collapse in 2006, as the sector buckles under the weight of soaring mortgage rates. While overall inflation slowed substantially from the second quarter, underlying price pressures continued to bubble.