U.S. GDP expands 2.6% in Q3
Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs examines the most recent U.S. GDP data amid looming recession fears for the upcoming quarter and 2023.
MARKET PULSE Gold futures declined on Thursday, a day after prices posted their highest finish in nearly two weeks. The precious metal saw prices drop after a better-than-expected U.S. GDP number, with the thinking being that a more robust growth number would strengthen the Federal Reserve’s “resolve to keep hiking” interest rates, said Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil clung to gains on expectation that a US economic rebound would bolster demand even as the possibility of interest rate hikes weighed on other markets.
Gold futures settle lower on Thursday, after climbing to their highest price in nearly two weeks in the previous session.
Recriminations seem likely if Democrats lose control of Congress as expected in the midterm elections. Here's how Biden might be culpable.
The housing market could slow even further this year, according to one economist, who expects prices to tumble 20% as mortgage rates crush consumer demand.
The U.S. economy rebounded strongly in the third quarter amid a shrinking trade deficit, but the data overstated the nation's economic health as domestic demand was the weakest in two years because of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes. The Commerce Department's advance third-quarter gross domestic product report on Thursday also showed residential investment contracting for a sixth straight quarter, the longest such stretch since the housing market collapse in 2006, as the sector buckles under the weight of soaring mortgage rates. While overall inflation slowed substantially from the second quarter, underlying price pressures continued to bubble.
Investors have until the end of the month to lock in a nearly 10% interest rate on U.S. Treasury Series I savings bonds before the current record high rate – actually higher than the rate of inflation – slips down. The … Continue reading → The post Last Chance to Lock in the Sky-High Rate on I Bonds Before It Falls Back to Earth in November appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle previews Apple and Amazon earnings as tech companies face headwinds.
Friday is your last chance to buy at the 9.62% rate. But there are other important issues to consider.
Mark Zuckerberg's plan to dominate the metaverse is turning into a nightmare for everyone. And it's costing real money.
Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted a message aimed at Twitter (TWTR) advertisers on Thursday, a day ahead of an Oct. 28 deadline to complete his $44 billion deal to buy the platform.
In this article, we will discuss the 10 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Berkshire Hathaway’s strategy and Warren Buffett’s background and go directly to the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Born in 1930 in Omaha, Nebraska, Warren Buffett is […]
Dogecoin and shiba inu have soared ahead of the news that Elon Musk may finalise his purchase Twitter on Friday.
Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Meta's third-quarter earnings results, which beat on revenue.
In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best shipping and container stocks to buy now. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Shipping and Container Stocks to Buy Now. The shipping and container companies play an important role […]
Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) tumbled by more than 55% this year, but that hasn't led Wall Street analysts who follow the stock to walk back their year-ahead price estimates or change their recommendations -- and for them, it's still a buy. In fact, compared to its current price (near $2.50), the average price target of analysts is $11, which would imply a massive run-up over the coming months. Bionano Genomics makes a device called the Saphyr, which biomedical laboratories use to analyze chromosomes.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Caterpillar.
Here's what to expect today from Amazon's Q3 earnings.
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk made his presence felt at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters Wednesday, posting a video clip of himself walking into the offices carrying a kitchen sink and changing his public profile descriptor to "Chief Twit." He's due to address staff Friday, the closing deadline for his planned $44 billion deal to take the company private.