U.S. government considers CFIUS review of Elon Musk’s empire
Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan discusses reports that the U.S. is weighing a national security review of Elon Musk's companies including SpaceX and Twitter.
Shares of credit card and payments company American Express (NYSE: AXP) traded roughly 4.7% lower as of 9:37 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings for the third quarter of the year. American Express reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 on total revenue of about $13.56 billion for the third quarter. American Express also added 3.3 million new cards and about $4.4 billion of loan balances in the quarter, with loan balances now up 31% year over year.
Few high-profile money managers have a nose for making money quite like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. In the 57 years since taking the reins, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1%. The Oracle of Omaha believes diversification is "protection against ignorance."
SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) tanked in early trading Friday after it reported its third-quarter earnings results. Shares of the company, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, were down by 18.8% as of 10:48 a.m. ET. SVB reported earnings per common share of $7.21 on total revenue of nearly $1.56 billion, both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates.
Medical Properties (MPW) closed the most recent trading day at $10.99, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.
Bargain-hunting investors might find long-term opportunities in these two heavily beaten-down stocks.
In this article, we discuss 15 best ecommerce stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more ecommerce stocks, go directly to 5 Best Ecommerce Stocks to Buy Now. The global ecommerce marketplace was one of the biggest winners of the coronavirus pandemic at the stock market. However, as the pandemic has […]
Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith provides an update on markets in early trading on Friday.
CFRA Research Senior Equity Analyst Angelo Zino joins Yahoo Finance Live to evaluate Snap earnings and the outlook for the social media platform.
Pros warn there are “just as many who have lost” trying to game the strategy. Here's what you may want to do instead.
In this video, I will go over the recent Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Q3 earnings report and explain why I will be buying more shares. It seems the market still does not fully understand how a company like Tesla operates, which allows me as a long-term shareholder to accumulate more shares.
We’re facing a storm of volatility, as a series of short rallies have added a layer of confusion on top of the year’s bearish trends. The combination of headwinds – high inflation and rising interest rates, a probable recession around the corner – are threatening a stagflation that hasn’t been seen since the 1970s. Writing on current conditions from Morgan Stanley, chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson lays out reasons for investor patience, in his forecast of where the main indexes are likely
While Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) is likely to have gained from healthy demand, weaker steel prices are expected to have weighed on its performance in Q3.
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Brad Smith discuss positive catalysts and potential red flags for Apple stock ahead of the tech giant's earnings.
"The pricing actions we took earlier this year, as well as our new cost savings program, show that we are being deliberate and strategic in our decisions to strengthen our business," said CEO Hans Vestberg.
Southwestern Energy (SWN) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
Regions Financial (RF) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -5.08% and 3.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
In this article, we discuss 11 best high beta stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best High Beta Stocks To Buy Now. Beta, a statistical measure of a stock’s relative volatility to the broader market index, is often interpreted as a measure of riskiness. […]
(Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. missed subscriber estimates for the second straight quarter as the largest US wireless carrier struggles to keep pace with rivals that have made gains by offering deep discounts and improved mobile service.
These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.4% to 18.2%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers this year.
Electric vehicle (EV) charging network leader ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) shares are near the day's low as the market absorbs Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) third-quarter earnings report. At 3:45 p.m. ET, ChargePoint stock was down 5.3%. The market didn't react positively to Tesla's earnings report even though it revealed the company's second-most profitable quarter ever.