U.S. holiday hiring could fall to 15-year low this season, expert explains
Amazon (AMZN) announced it will be hiring 250,000 seasonal workers — 30,000 of which will be in California. Retailers, in general, are forecasted to only hire around 410,000 employees over the coming holiday season, a 15-year low.Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. SVP and Head of Sales Andrew Challenger attributes the decline in seasonal hiring to labor market forces and inflation pressures.“But, we’re not hearing quite the scramble that we’ve heard the last three years,” Challenger says of tightening hiring trends seen in the early pandemic period.For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.