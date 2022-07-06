U.S. job openings higher than expected in May: JOLTS data
Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data from May.
From the release of the Fed meeting minutes and jobs report data this week to foreign policy with China and NATO allies, here are three things to watch at the intersection of politics and business.
Over the weekend, Tesla showed off its latest gadget: a solar trailer, featuring extendable panels, a satellite internet terminal and even a lick of matte-black paint. Tesla may have designed the trailer to add some range to electric vehicles—or, to advertise Starlink's new $25-per-month "portability" feature, which SpaceX announced in May. Whatever it's for, you probably won't see this trailer for sale any time soon.
HOUSTON (Reuters) -More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency reserves release to lower domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices hit record highs. The export of crude and fuel is blunting the impact of the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden to lower record pump prices. Biden on Saturday renewed a call for gasoline suppliers to cut their prices, drawing criticism from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
If the SEC and Big Ten look to poach ACC schools, which will be the most attractive? Here’s a look, factoring in such things as football success, academic reputation, non-football athletic success, market sizes and booster money.
THE HAGUE (Reuters) -Police in five European countries have arrested 39 people in a major cross-border operation targeting an Iraqi-Kurdish gang which smuggled migrants across the Channel to Britain, the EU's law enforcement agency Europol said on Wednesday. Europol said the network could have smuggled as many as 10,000 illegal migrants to Britain over the past year and a half and netted as much as 15 million euros from their criminal activity. "This is the most significant operation ever mounted against smuggling operations across the English Channel, especially with this phenomenon of small boats," Europol deputy executive director Jean-Philippe Lecouffe told a news conference.
How will the 'housing correction' shift home prices? To find out, Fortune examined six revised forecast models.
"I’m terrified I might be here forever," Griner wrote in her letter to Joe Biden.
The chaos is the outcome of a series of questionable policy decisions taken by the government over the years, combined with persistent macroeconomic challenges and global market disruption.
The average monthly payment on a new car surpassed $700 in May.
The Big Ten dropped a bombshell on the college sports landscape last week when it announced USC and UCLA will be joining the conference in 2024. The B1G’s move to pick off the LA schools from the Pac-12 is widely expected to accelerate the latest round of realignment. But unlike the last major round (circa […]
Intel Corp. began early construction work at its $20 billion New Albany semiconductor complex Friday. Construction is slated to occur Mondays-Saturdays on the site for about three years, with operations coming online in 2025, according to an update shared by a task force consisting of the Licking County Port Authority, Grow Licking County and the Licking County Chamber of Commerce. The complex will occupy about 900 acres of land in New Albany and is expected bring tens of thousands of jobs to the area, including construction jobs and roles at ancillary businesses.
Two laid-off Tesla workers filed an emergency motion on Tuesday to stop the electric car maker for allegedly seeking separation agreements for far less severance than legally required. As part of Tesla's ongoing layoffs, it has been asking employees to agree to release it of all claims, in exchange for a severance of just one or two weeks' pay and benefits, the motion filed with a Texas court alleges. This is a small portion of the actual severance of 60 days of pay and benefits that the employees would be entitled to under a labor law - the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, it added.
The US is pushing the Netherlands to ban ASML Holding from selling to China mainstream technology used in making a large chunk of the world's semiconductors, expanding its campaign to curb the country's rise in chip production, according to people familiar with the matter. Washington's proposed new restriction would expand an existing moratorium on the sale of the most advanced chip-making systems to China, thwarting Beijing's plans for the country to become a world leader in the semiconductor i
Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down Amazon’s 2% investment in Grubhub.