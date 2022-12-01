U.S. manufacturing falls short of estimates in November
The ISM Manufacturing Index for November was 0.7% short of estimates.
The ISM Manufacturing Index for November was 0.7% short of estimates.
Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) were plunging 23.6% in afternoon trading on Thursday after the online luxury fashion marketplace filed a business update with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Farfetch said it will host a Capital Markets Day with financial analysts and institutional investors today that will discuss in greater depth the company's strategic growth plan. On the surface, the guidance Farfetch shared wouldn't seem to warrant the collapse in its share price.
In a report disclosing an unspecified short position, Fuzzy Panda Research said nearly all of the $825 million Fisker has in cash "is tied up" in guarantees to its manufacturing partner Magna Steyr, the Austrian unit of Magna International Inc. The guarantees include Fisker paying for Magna's tooling costs as well as manufacturing margins and direct manufacturing costs, the short seller said, citing interviews with former employees.
Both oil stocks offer big yields and are excellent choices for income investors, but one could outperform in certain situations.
There is no shortage of beaten-down stocks in the market, and that's true of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) closely watched portfolio. Berkshire owns about four dozen different stocks, many of which were hand-picked by Warren Buffett himself, and many are down by 20%, 30%, or much more from recent highs. It's rare to find a company that is dominant in two distinct industries, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) certainly falls into this category.
These chipmakers have started rallying, and they could head higher in the new year thanks to notable catalysts.
Units of Knot Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) had sunk by more than 18% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the master limited partnership (MLP) was an oversupply of shuttle tankers in the North Sea. Knot Offshore Partners issued its third-quarter report, and CEO Gary Chapman said in the accompanying release that its financial results, liquidity, and distributable cash flow "reflect our heavy scheduled drydocking program."
Shares of Netflix are surging thanks to gains in the Nasdaq and success of its new series "Wednesday."
It has not been a great year for SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), formerly known as Sundial Growers. A tough macroeconomic environment and pricing erosion in the oversupplied Canadian cannabis market have been disastrous not only for SNDL, but also for all Canadian cannabis stocks. In the words of CEO Zach George, "In a sense, things in the Canadian cannabis industry are so bad that they're good."
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.
With competition ramping up over the past few years, the electric vehicle (EV) landscape has become a virtual battlefield. Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), however, has taken a major step toward appearing on actual battlefields. As of 11:11 a.m. ET on Thursday, shares of Canoo are up 4.9%, falling from their earlier climb of 11.2%.
We’re getting near an inflection point in the markets, and change is in the air. In the immediate short-term, the Fed is expected to slow down on its rate-hike policy. While another rate hike – seventh for 2022 – is widely predicted for this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear yesterday that the Fed will likely raise rates by 50 basis points, rather than 75. Chalk that up to two factors: the slowdown in the rate at which inflation is increasing, per the October numbers, and the risk tha
The FTX founder has engaged in a publicity full-court press as investigations loom, culminating in an appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit.
Sam Bankman-Fried's hedge fund Alameda Research lists Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Resort in the Bahamas and Amazon Web Services as two of the largest creditors it owes money to, according to bankruptcy filings.
(Bloomberg) -- Mystery continues to shroud the missing billions at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX after its disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried denied trying to perpetrate a fraud while admitting to grievous managerial errors.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensive Cities Right NowScientists Revive 48,500-Year-O
CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.85 per share on common shares for the quarter ending January 31, 2023, an increase of two cents from the previous quarter. This dividend is payable on January 27, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 28, 2022.
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday said he was keen to see how Elon Musk's management of content moderation on Twitter would fare, arguing it was good for platforms to take different approaches. "You can agree or disagree with what Elon is doing, or how he's doing it, but I do think it's going to be very interesting to see how this plays out," said Zuckerberg, speaking at the New York Times DealBook conference.
Shares of online retailer of handmade goods and crafts Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) rose another 4% through 10:50 a.m. ET on Thursday. As stock markets awoke from their tryptophan coma on Monday, stock-watcher StreetInsider happily reported that Black Friday shopping levels set a new record last week, with shoppers online in particular spending more than $9.1 billion -- 2.3% more than last year. This morning, San Francisco investment bank BTIG commented that Etsy in particular seems to be doing better than expected.
Its stock has dropped nearly 7% after withdrawal limits are placed on Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust.
Years before Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire collapsed, a group of employees quit in a power struggle—after becoming concerned about what they say was his cavalier approach to risk, compliance and accounting. The employees worked at his trading firm, Alameda Research, and were some of his earliest colleagues, including Alameda’s co-founder, Tara Mac Aulay. Both FTX and Alameda are now bankrupt.
There are plenty of attractive stocks that offer high dividend yields and are ripe for the picking as we roll into the end of the year. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in December that especially stand out. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) offers a juicy dividend yield of over 9.7%.