The Wall Street Journal

As part of its campaign to eradicate Hamas from Gaza, Israel has targeted strikes against a network of tunnels underneath the enclave that are used by the militant group to transport weapons and people without detection by Israeli air surveillance. The map above shows tunnels as they have been identified by the Israel Defence Forces running underneath Gaza City and other locations in the Palestinian enclave. One tunnel [found by the Israeli military](https://www.wsj.com/articles/gaza-residents-see-growing-toll-in-israel-fight-1405758914) two months before a 2014 clash with Hamas had a 165-foot-deep entry shaft and stretched about 2 miles underground before emerging above the ground at the Ein HaShlosha kibbutz in Israel.