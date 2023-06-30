U.S. 'not likely to tip over into recession': Morgan Stanley economist

Many investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in July, with some economists arguing the Fed's rate hikes will send the U.S. into a recession. But Morgan Stanley Chief Global Economist Seth Carpenter says a soft landing for the U.S. economy is still in the cards and that a recession is avoidable. Carpenter explains his call in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live.

Video Transcript

JULIE HYMAN: So let's talk about the economic data. The Fed's preferred inflation metric is out this morning. And May's reading on personal consumption expenditures or PCE tumbled last month reaching its lowest level since April of 2021. So progress here.

Headline PCE, which includes more volatile food and energy prices rose just a tenth of a percent last month. The cost of goods year-over-year up 3.8%. Down from its 4.4% surge 12 months prior. And after a surprise upward revision to first quarter GDP showed the US economy is stronger than Wall Street thought.

Seth Carpenter, Morgan Stanley Chief Global Economist joins us now. Seth, it has been so interesting to talk about the recession, and talk about the recession, and talk about the recession. And then look at data that by and large has shown the recession is not yet arrived. What is going to be the narrative on this front in the second half of the year? Will we continue to see resilience?

SETH CARPENTER: I think so. So one point that I think is really important is that we have, since the Fed started this hiking cycle, been calling for a soft landing in the US economy. The labor market is one of the key stories so far this year. There has been clear slowing. However, the rate of job gains has been pretty strong. And we think that's been contributing to resilient spending. We think that also means that as things do cool down with the Fed rate hikes, we're just not likely to tip over into recession.

And so we feel pretty good about the fact that we've been not calling for a recession for quite some time. What happens for the rest of the year, though, I think is important. Job market is strong. But it's slowing. Spending has started to moderate, especially the big gap we saw with the difference in spending on goods versus services. So we do think the economy is slowing, but as the revised data show, as all of the incoming labor market data show, we're still in a pretty solid place for now.

BRAD SMITH: And so what we heard recently from Morgan Stanley as well is that the S&P 500 would slide 9% by the end of the year. Is that still some of the consensus? And what in the economy would be the larger outlier effect that would push the markets like that?

SETH CARPENTER: Well, I think it's a really tricky situation here. So we are looking for more slowing in the economy over time over the rest of the year. And I think my colleague, Mike Wilson, in this call for the S&P 500, says, we've got to look at that slowing in earnings and reflect that in the price. I think earlier, you and Julia were talking and you mentioned how narrow some of the rally has been. And I think that's been another one of my Mike's thesis is that as an index as a whole, it's been holding up really strongly and continuing to rally. But it's been pretty narrow.

And so I think when you think about Mike's view of the world about how equities have to price in the slowing, our view of the world that not only is the economy slowing, but the Fed is likely to hold policy rates higher, even as the economy slows. That's how you get those two views to come together.

JULIE HYMAN: Seth, let's talk about the Fed view and the central bank view a little bit. You had a front row seat, I guess, to that kind of a view. I believe you were in Central Portugal, where the central bank chiefs have had that very closely watched panel. And we were watching it from afar, of course, and watching from the headlines. I wonder about your impressions from in the room and how that informing how you're thinking about the central bank action for the rest of the year.

SETH CARPENTER: Absolutely. I was there in Sintra. It's a great conference. And you have all a lot of central bankers from around the world together talking about the topics of the day. So surprisingly, inflation was front and center.

JULIE HYMAN: Shocking.

SETH CARPENTER: How far-- exactly. How far they have to go was part of the discussion. But I think the key nuance for me was the commitment to raising rates was less dogmatically about what level they're going to, more about we're going to do what it takes to bring inflation down. And in so doing, it increases that phrase that we hear all the time, data dependency. So they are going to be scrutinizing all of the data, as they come in trying to assess, have we done enough? Do we have to do more? Or heaven forbid, have we done too much?

BRAD SMITH: Are there any shocks that you would anticipate in the second half of this year coming from rate policy from other parts of the world that could bleed into the US economy?

SETH CARPENTER: Well, if I could anticipate them, then they're probably not going to be a shock. What's really interesting this cycle is how fast the hiking cycle has been, I think, across the developed market world. what people are still in markets internalizing is that, this cycle really is different than all the other cycles we've seen for at least the past 35 years.

In that, the Fed, the ECB, the Bank of England are intentionally trying to suppress growth to bring inflationary pressures down. Whereas, in previous cycles, what we've seen is they're raising rates as the economy continues to grow, and as maybe inflation starts to creep up toward target. But as soon as their softness, they start to cut rates. This time will be very different in that regard.

The second way in which things are quite different is the emerging market economies compared to the developed market economies. EM central banks actually got out in front of the developed economy central banks. And now, we can look at the central bank of Brazil. We can look across many of the Asian central banks, the Bank of Indonesia, for example. Now, the question is, when do they actually start to ease policy because they got out ahead, they did their homework first, and, now, they're at a different point in the hiking cycle?

JULIE HYMAN: Seth, what would happen if the Fed did not raise any more at all? Do you think inflation would just come down on its own?

SETH CARPENTER: So I do. I think we would definitely see further fall in inflation. We know, for example, in rent inflation, which accounts for 40% of core CPI. The raw data point to continued further step down in inflation there over the rest of the year. Goods inflation with perhaps the exception of autos is showing this disinflation, and perhaps even some deflation because global supply chains have gone back to normal.

And even other services outside of housing, one of the places where Chair Powell likes to point, that's actually been behaving reasonably well for the past couple of months. So I do think we would see further disinflation.

The Fed's question, though, is, would we see inflation come all the way back down to target over the next couple of years? And I think that's where there's a lot of uncertainty. But I do think they're already in restrictive territory. And so we would continue to see further disinflation.

BRAD SMITH: Is it possible for inflation to come back down to target without any type of major detriment in the employment situation, which has remained fairly solid?

SETH CARPENTER: Yeah. Exactly. So yes, I think the answer to that question is a clear, yes. There's definitely a path there. Listening to Chair Powell this past week at Sintra and what he's been saying over recent months, listening to some of the other Fed communication as so-called soft landing, is, I think, their baseline scenario. It's been our call for quite some time, since this hiking cycle started.

And one of the keys there is, in fact, this very strong labor market. So we are seeing job openings come down. But we're not seeing a lot of firings. And I think that's reflective of the fact that you can get a slowdown in the economy, an easing of pressures without there having to be really an outright contraction or a hard recession.