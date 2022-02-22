U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,331.04
    -17.83 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,767.85
    -311.33 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,503.63
    -44.43 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.49
    -8.85 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    +1.20 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.20
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.24 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9510
    +0.0190 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0810
    +0.3820 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,154.29
    -49.12 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.73
    +35.44 (+4.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

U.S. sanctions could send 'Russian economy into a tailspin,’ CNAS fellow says

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BZ=F
  • NG=F
  • CL=F
  • WTI

Edward Fishman, Adjunct Fellow at the Center for a New American Security, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the power U.S. sanctions would have on Russia's economy, the parallels between Russia and China, the potential for cyber attacks, and crude oil markets.

Recommended Stories

  • All stock market sectors decline, commodities rise amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details the session lows seen in intraday markets, in addition to looking at commodities influenced by Russia-Ukraine tensions, which includes crude oil, natural gas, gold futures, and metals like platinum and palladium.

  • Judge awards $374K to lawyers in Winnebago County nurse's wrongful termination lawsuit

    The order stems from ruling that the Winnebago County Health Department and Administrator Sandra Martell violated Sandra Rojas’ rights.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    The FDA lifted a clinical hold that had been preventing Ocugen from starting a U.S.-based phase 3 clinical study of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor star Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Tuesday, and are up 2% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. You can thank investment banker Bernstein for that. This morning, Bernstein upgraded shares of AMD to outperform -- the analyst's first upgrade of the semiconductor stock to a buy level in a decade, as StreetInsider.com just pointed out.

  • Russia-Ukraine ‘story is winding down’ in the markets, strategist says

    Christopher Smart, Barings Investment Institute Head & Chief Global Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russia-Ukraine's waning impact on markets, the scale of geopolitical conflicts, sanctions, and pressure on international crude oil and gas flows.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Dropped on Earnings Day

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will report its financial results for Q4 2021 after close of trading tonight. With the company having just announced, a week ago, that it will reopen sales of tickets for space tourism flights (with prices starting at $450,000 per ticket), investors are naturally curious to hear more details about what's in store for Virgin Galactic. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, Virgin Galactic stock is down 6.4% ahead of the results.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) rose on Tuesday following analyst commentary. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the sports book operator's stock price was up more than 3%. Several Wall Street investment firms cut their price targets on DraftKings' stock after the fantasy sports and gambling company said it would generate larger losses than many investors expected in 2022.

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict is a worry, but this is still the biggest threat for stock investors, says JPMorgan

    Investors are grappling with some troublesome headlines from Russia-Ukraine. Here's the big headache from that, says JPMorgan.

  • Why Tempur Sealy Stock Is Hibernating Today

    Shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE: TPX) hit the sack with a vengeance on Tuesday, following the release of disappointing fourth-quarter results. Your average Wall Street analyst had expected Tempur Sealy to post adjusted earnings near $0.96 per diluted share on approximately $1.45 billion in top-line revenues. Looking ahead, Tempur Sealy offered full-year earnings guidance roughly in line with current Street expectations.

  • Even a Falling Nasdaq Couldn't Stop These 2 Stocks Tuesday

    As the geopolitical climate becomes more complex, stock markets have reacted negatively to the potential disruptions that could result. Adding to losses from last week, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell another 1.2% on Tuesday as of 12:30 p.m. ET. Both Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) reported positive news that made shareholders more comfortable about what the future could bring, and below we'll look more closely at what sent both stocks higher.

  • Home Depot Stock Dips Despite Earnings Beat and Dividend Hike

    Home Depot stock lost steam Tuesday even as the home-improvement retailer reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profits and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Home Depot (ticker: HD) reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $3.4 billion on sales of $35.7 billion, delivering earnings per share of $3.21.

  • 10 Software Stocks to Sell Now According to Cathie Wood

    In this article, we discuss 10 software stocks to sell now according to Cathie Wood. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Software Stocks to Sell Now According to Cathie Wood. The market correction resulting from a surge in inflation and an imminent rise in interest rates […]

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • Here's Why Karyopharm Therapeutics Is Sliding on Tuesday

    Investors aren't pleased with the surprise departure of the company's chief medical officer.

  • 2 Reasons You Shouldn't Be Concerned About Shopify Right Now

    Shopify's drop after earnings might have worried some investors, but it wasn't all bad news.

  • ‘I don’t expect l will live long enough to repay these loans.’ I’m 66 and retired, but still owe $70K in student loans. Can I get them canceled?

    Question: I’m 66 years old and retired and have $70,000 in student loan debt. My loan payments have been $0 a month because my Social Security is too low to warrant payments. Have a question about getting out of student loan or other debt?