U.S. sanctions could send 'Russian economy into a tailspin,’ CNAS fellow says

As the geopolitical climate becomes more complex, stock markets have reacted negatively to the potential disruptions that could result. Adding to losses from last week, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell another 1.2% on Tuesday as of 12:30 p.m. ET. Both Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) reported positive news that made shareholders more comfortable about what the future could bring, and below we'll look more closely at what sent both stocks higher.