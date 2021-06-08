U.S. seizes $2.3 million in crypto paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers

Reuters

The World Bank on Tuesday raised its global growth forecast to 5.6% for 2021, marking the strongest recovery from a recession in 80 years due to U.S. stimulus spending and faster growth in China but held back by "highly unequal" access to COVID-19 vaccines. The development lender's latest Global Economic Prospects report showed a 1.5-percentage-point increase from forecasts made in January, before the Biden administration took office and enacted a $1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 aid package. Since then, vaccines have become much more widely distributed in the United States and some other wealthy countries, boosting their output, as forecasts lag for emerging market and low-income countries.