U.S. seizes $2.3 million in crypto paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers
Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the Colonial Pipeline CEO testimony before the Senate Homeland Security Committee earlier today.
(Reuters) -Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc invested $500 million in Brazil's Nubank, giving the fast-growing fintech a big vote of confidence as it seeks to widen its footprint across Latin America. Nubank, best known as a credit card issuer, also said it raised an additional $250 million from a series of other investors. The new investments give Nubank a $30 billion valuation, up from $25 billion at the time of its previous fundraising round, according to a source familiar with the situation.
JJ Kinahan, TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why more investors are buying meme stocks this year and the potential risks of buying GameStop and AMC Entertainment.
The World Bank on Tuesday raised its global growth forecast to 5.6% for 2021, marking the strongest recovery from a recession in 80 years due to U.S. stimulus spending and faster growth in China but held back by "highly unequal" access to COVID-19 vaccines. The development lender's latest Global Economic Prospects report showed a 1.5-percentage-point increase from forecasts made in January, before the Biden administration took office and enacted a $1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 aid package. Since then, vaccines have become much more widely distributed in the United States and some other wealthy countries, boosting their output, as forecasts lag for emerging market and low-income countries.
(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve delivered such a gift to the exchange-traded fund industry amid the throes of the pandemic that analysts say its exit will hardly be felt.The central bank on Monday will start reversing its surprise decision last March to scoop up bond ETFs as part of efforts to keep credit flowing amid the coronavirus crash. That move ushered a surge of inflows into bond ETFs, meaning that even though the Fed itself ended up buying just $8.6 billion of debt funds, the market b
(Bloomberg) -- China Youran Dairy Group Ltd., a Chinese dairy product maker, and its shareholder, private equity firm PAG, are seeking to raise as much as HK$6.2 billion ($799 million) in a Hong Kong initial public offering.The company and funds managed by PAG are selling 715.4 million shares at HK$6.98 to HK$8.66 each, according to the prospectus. It starts taking investor orders from Monday and the offer is expected to be priced on June 10. The stock is set to begin trading on June 18 in Hong
Billionaires including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla founder Elon Musk and media titan Michael Bloomberg have avoided paying any federal income tax in some years, according to a report from ProPublica, which cited a trove of Internal Revenue Service data.
Steve Cohen knows a thing or two about making money. So when he speaks, investors listen. The legendary stock picker, who began his investing career at Gruntal & Co. where he managed proprietary capital for 14 years, founded S.A.C Capital Advisors in 1992. In 2014, his investment operations were converted to Point72 Asset Management, a 1,500-plus person registered investment advising firm. Throughout his career, Cohen has consistently delivered huge returns to clients, giving the Point72 Chairma
Clover Health is poised for a monster open on Tuesday after soaring more than 32% on Monday, cementing its status as the latest meme stock birthed by the thoroughly modern market combination of social media popularity and a high level of interest from short sellers.
GameStop’s shares are up a staggering 1,218% this year—but its revenue is barely half of what it was a decade ago.
Bitcoin faces fresh selling pressure Tuesday, dragging the world's No. 1 crypto to lows not seen since late May. However, at least one technical analyst, says that the slump in bitcoin doesn't represent a decisive breakdown until it sees weak closes today and tomorrow.
Galaxy Digital founder Mike Novogratz still sees catalysts ahead for bitcoin to regain its footing.
The Justice Department, in conjunction with other federal authorities, on Monday said that the majority of the ransomware paid to hackers last month has been recaptured.
And even more are on the way, thanks to President Biden's COVID rescue package.
How three Filipino nurses who had joked about starting a restaurant opened one during the pandemic. It all started with an after-work craving for food from their native Philippines. Since August 2020, three nurses at Mt. Sinai Hospital on Manhattan’s Upper East Side have also had a second demanding job — running their own Filipino restaurant.
As GameStop and AMC continue their rocket ship ride, individual investors are looking for the next big thing.
Our call of the day says a single indicator is telling them which stock sectors are the best bet right now.
The financial expert wants you to keep your portfolio properly balanced.
Betting against stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings and GameStop Corp., may be a fool's errand and particularly dangerous in a climate of a meme-stock revolution that has helped to propel the value of socially driven assets into the stratosphere, warns Thomas Peterffy.
(Bloomberg) -- Most of the coal plants that feed the biggest U.S. power grid will soon no longer be economic to run after prices in a key auction plunged to the lowest in 11 years.Of the 44 coal-fired power plants on the grid operated by PJM Interconnection LLC, 32 will be unprofitable in 2023, the first full year that will be affected by results released last week for its capacity auction. That represents 38 gigawatts of capacity out of 47 total gigawatts supplied by coal, and is quadruple the
DUBAI/PARIS (Reuters) -Qatar Airways said on Tuesday the surface below the paint on some of its Airbus A350s was deteriorating faster than expected and insisted it would not take more deliveries of the carbon-composite widebody jet until the problem was resolved. The Gulf carrier has fallen out with the European planemaker, warning last week that Airbus faced "industrial repercussions" if it failed to resolve the dispute, while until now giving few details of the discussions. "Qatar Airways continues to experience and has witnessed a condition in which the surface below the paint on some of its Airbus A350 aircraft has been degrading at an accelerated rate," an airline spokesperson said in response to a Reuters query.