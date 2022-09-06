U.S. services activity contracted in August: S&P Global
Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down August U.S. S&P Global Services PMI data.
Cities that have seen an 'influx of affluence' may see prices sink the farthest.
Nordic American Tankers Ltd. rose 3% in premarket trades on Tuesday after the shipping company said it expects to increase its dividend by an unspecified amount because of stronger market conditions. After reducing its count to 20 vessels, Nordic American Tankers said it's in an upward trend to increase its fleet within the next three years, with an expected boost from its Asia business. "The situation associated with the war between Russia and Ukraine is difficult to assess in detail," the comp
In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood is loading up on. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Cathie Wood portfolio, go directly to Cathie Wood is Loading Up on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management has been under fire for her growth-focused investment […]
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that, following discussions with the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") regarding recent social media posts that the Company may be under investigation by the BCSC, the BCSC has confirmed that the Company is not under investigation.
In this article, we will discuss the 10 alternative energy stocks to buy amid the energy crisis in Europe. If you want to explore similar alternative energy stocks that can be eco-friendly plays, you can also take a look at 5 Alternative Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Energy Crisis in Europe. As concerns around climate […]
U.S. stocks sank Tuesday as traders return to Wall Street for a holiday-shortened week after Labor Day.
It's been a challenging year for tech stocks as rising rates and other macro headwinds have driven investors toward more conservative investments. With so many tech stocks now trading far below their all-time highs, there are plenty of opportunities to get greedy.
Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. rose 0.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the telecommunications company raised its quarterly dividend by 2%, to extend its lead has the highest-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average component. Verizon said the new dividend of 65.25 cents a share, up from 64.00 cents a share, will be payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record on Oct. 7. Based on Friday's closing prices, Verizon's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 6.32%, which compares wi
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has had an off year. Through the first eight months of 2022, Berkshire's shares have lost over 7% of their value. Berkshire's relative strength in this brutal market is proof positive that the Oracle of Omaha, along with his investment team, haven't lost their touch for stock picking.
In this article we listed the 25 biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world a year ago and then compared their market caps today. Most of the article was written a year ago and discuss what hedge funds thought about those companies at that time. The biggest loser in the list is probably Moderna (MRNA) which […]
Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, increased its Bitcoin holdings by 375 in the period ending August 31, bringing its total self-mined holdings to 8,111 Bitcoin.
In this article, we will take a look at 10 cheap stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the history and investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and his fund Fisher Asset Management, and go directly to 5 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. We […]
A major global cruise line has big plans for the United States and that involves competing with the biggest players in the game.
Profitable investing is all about making the right choices and finding the stocks to build a portfolio that will generate positive returns no matter what happens. The challenge now can be summed up in the range of headwinds pushing against the markets. Investors have to contend with high inflation, and the prospect of higher rates going forward, as Fed chair Powell has indicated that the central bank’s priority will be to tame it. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities to seek out in t
China ratcheted up Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend, raising the prospect of wider economic disruption and hitting Chinese stocks.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss CVS beating out Amazon and UnitedHealth in the bid to acquire Signify Health.
(Bloomberg) -- Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads, handicapping sectors that the country has relied on for years to power its economy, according to an internal report prepared for the government.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans f
One miner warned that domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some U.S. climate targets.
And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.