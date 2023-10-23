UAW expands strike, targets Stellantis' Michigan plant

United Auto Workers (UAW) organizers have expanded their strike to Stellantis’ (STLA) pickup truck plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan. 6,800 workers will reportedly stage a walkout and join the picket lines. This comes after UAW President Shawn Fain's message that the union still has "cards left to play" in labor negotiations in a Facebook Live video from Friday, October 20.

Yahoo Finance Live monitors the effects these prolonged strikes could have on Stellantis pickup truck production and for the other Big Three automakers' — Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) — top and bottom lines.

