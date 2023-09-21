UAW labor contract demands are 'unsustainable': Ford dealer

Auto workers have manned picket lines against automakers for nearly one week, with strike organizers considering expanding efforts to other factory locations. Ford Dealership Owner Tom Maoli joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impact the United Auto Workers' (UAW) strike could have on his business and consumers.

Maoli predicts a forthcoming scarcity of auto parts, with his own franchise having a "60, maybe 90-day supply." Maoli, in turn, expects car prices and repair costs to rise due to the lack of production of new cars. Overall, Maoli finds the UAW's labor contract stipulations demand from the Big Three — Ford (F), Stellantis (STLA), and General Motors (GM) — to be "unsustainable."

