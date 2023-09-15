UAW strike, Arm stock, rising oil prices: 3 Things

Auto workers have gone on strike against major automakers Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and Stellantis (STLA) after the United Auto Workers (UAW) union's contract expired at midnight. The economic ramifications of a strike this size have been anticipated to be tremendous.

Shares of Arm Holdings (ARM) trend higher in the pre-market trading session after the chipmaker's stock closed 25% higher on its IPO date. Today will be the first full day Arm's listing will be in circulation. Lastly, crude oil prices are rising in stride with tighter production forecasts and China's own economic data print.

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman details some of Friday's biggest news stories to start the day off.