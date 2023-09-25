UAW strike: Auto industry at a 'critical moment,' expert says

Auto workers are expanding their strike against the Big Three automakers — Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and Stellantis (STLA) — to 38 of GM's and Stellantis' parts and distribution centers. Center for American Progress Senior Director of Employment Karla Walter joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike means for the auto industry.

“We’re really at this critical moment in the industry, where we’re not just looking at labor negations, but we’re looking at a push towards what does the future mean in terms of electric vehicles,” Walter explains.

Walter notes that there are three things “happening at once" here: “We see automakers really making investments here, we see the federal government investing in these companies [to make sure] we remain competitive as a sector,” Walter says. "And [then], we see workers saying… 'we’re a part of this sector too, and we deserve to be rewarded for the wealth we help create.'”

