UAW strike expected to take a toll on U.S. GDP

Rachelle Akuffo and Luke Carberry Mogan

Auto workers ready themselves for a potential strike against major automakers, hitting their employers' where it hurts in their profit margins and halting production. But the Big Three car manufacturers aren't the only ones who could be hurt by this.

Yahoo Finance Markets Reporter Josh Schafer breaks down how the United Auto Workers union's (UAW) organized strike against Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and Stellantis (STLA) could impact U.S. GDP growth, taking into account trends in used car prices and this week's August inflation print.