UAW strike, Fed speak, Powerball jackpot: What to watch

Josh Lipton and Luke Carberry Mogan

Auto workers threaten to expand picket lines against Big Three automakers Ford (F), Stellantis (STLA), and General Motors (GM) if progress isn't made in contract negotiations by noon tomorrow. Fed officials are set to release statements tomorrow following Wednesday's decision to hold interest rates, alongside the services and manufacturing indexes that are due out. Lastly, the Powerball Jackpot currently sits at $725 million.

Yahoo Finance Live co-host Josh Lipton runs down what investors should look out for on Friday, September 22.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.