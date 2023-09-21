UAW strike, Fed speak, Powerball jackpot: What to watch

Auto workers threaten to expand picket lines against Big Three automakers Ford (F), Stellantis (STLA), and General Motors (GM) if progress isn't made in contract negotiations by noon tomorrow. Fed officials are set to release statements tomorrow following Wednesday's decision to hold interest rates, alongside the services and manufacturing indexes that are due out. Lastly, the Powerball Jackpot currently sits at $725 million.

Yahoo Finance Live co-host Josh Lipton runs down what investors should look out for on Friday, September 22.

