Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,376.95
    +18.71 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,804.87
    +65.57 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,659.68
    +96.83 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,773.30
    -2.65 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.29
    -2.68 (-3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.90
    +12.60 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    22.20
    +0.25 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0622
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5950
    -0.0600 (-1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2313
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.0910
    +0.3860 (+0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,711.69
    -695.27 (-2.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    565.41
    -5.76 (-1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.03
    -8.18 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,936.51
    +189.98 (+0.60%)
     

UAW strike: General Dynamics workers vote to strike in 3 states

4
Julie Hyman and Mariela Rosales

The United Auto Workers strike against the Big Three automakers — Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and Stellantis (STLA) — may expand as General Dynamics (GD) workers voted to authorize a strike in three states if their deal with the company expires on October 22. This comes after UAW workers at Volvo's Mack Trucks rejected a tentative deal.

Also, Samsung SDI (006400.KS) and Stellantis are planning to build an EV battery plant facility in Indiana.

Yahoo Finance Autos Reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down the latest news in the auto industry. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Advertisement