UAW strike: General Dynamics workers vote to strike in 3 states

The United Auto Workers strike against the Big Three automakers — Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and Stellantis (STLA) — may expand as General Dynamics (GD) workers voted to authorize a strike in three states if their deal with the company expires on October 22. This comes after UAW workers at Volvo's Mack Trucks rejected a tentative deal.

Also, Samsung SDI (006400.KS) and Stellantis are planning to build an EV battery plant facility in Indiana.

