U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,451.18
    +0.86 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,662.90
    +44.66 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,709.16
    +0.82 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,847.03
    -19.60 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.84
    +1.07 (+1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.40
    +3.20 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0670
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3490
    +0.0270 (+0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2388
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7390
    -0.0960 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,275.01
    +700.26 (+2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    584.09
    +12.75 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,676.85
    -34.53 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,533.09
    +364.99 (+1.10%)
     
Programming Alert:

NEXT: Colonizing the Moon airs today at 10 a.m. ET

UAW strike, govt. shutdown, Fed's September meeting: 3 Things

Seana Smith and Luke Carberry Mogan

Auto workers enter into their fourth day on strike against Big Three automakers Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and Stellantis (STLA), as United Auto Workers (UAW) union representatives press employers for revised wages and benefits packages.

House Republicans propose a new federal spending bill in an attempt to avoid a government shutdown.

Lastly, Federal Reserve officials are convening this week for their September FOMC meeting, revealing their next interest rate decision on Wednesday.

Reporting live from the Nasdaq, Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down several of the day's biggest developing stories this morning.