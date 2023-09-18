UAW strike, govt. shutdown, Fed's September meeting: 3 Things
Auto workers enter into their fourth day on strike against Big Three automakers Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and Stellantis (STLA), as United Auto Workers (UAW) union representatives press employers for revised wages and benefits packages.
House Republicans propose a new federal spending bill in an attempt to avoid a government shutdown.
Lastly, Federal Reserve officials are convening this week for their September FOMC meeting, revealing their next interest rate decision on Wednesday.
Reporting live from the Nasdaq, Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down several of the day's biggest developing stories this morning.