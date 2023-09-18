UAW strikes, automakers already seeing 'trickle-down effects': Expert

Auto workers continue to pressure Big Three automakers Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and Stellantis (STLA) after the United Auto Workers union (UAW) went on strike last Friday after failed labor contract negotiations. Kevin Roberts, CarGurus Director of Industry Insights & Analytics, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the ripple effects stemming from the UAW's picket line.

"GM's already come out and said that one of their plants is additionally going to be impacted by the plant that's already been struck," Roberts says on the UAW's "stand-up" strike method, outlining the different tactics striking auto workers could employ to target precise segments of the automakers' business.