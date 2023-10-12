Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,349.61
    -27.34 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,631.14
    -173.73 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,574.22
    -85.46 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.25
    -39.04 (-2.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.49
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.60
    -5.70 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.95
    -0.18 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    -0.0091 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.7120
    +0.1170 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2175
    -0.0137 (-1.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7880
    +0.7140 (+0.48%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,722.43
    +16.16 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.90
    -4.41 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,644.78
    +24.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,494.66
    +558.15 (+1.75%)
     

UAW targets Ford after failed negotiations

Angel Smith and Josh Lipton

The ongoing autoworker strike against Detroit's Big 3 automakers Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and Stellantis (STLA) is expanding, this time targeting Ford. Auto Workers are now setting up picket lines at the company's Kentucky truck plant, it's largest manufacturing facility. The plant is responsible for producing several top-selling Ford models, over $25 billion in annual revenue. Morningstar U.S. Autos Equity Analyst, David Whiston, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the potential blowback from a prolonged strike, and whether or not any progress is being made in negotiations.

"There's so much ramifications, not just in the auto supply chain but throughout the whole broader U.S economy." Whiston tells Yahoo Finance.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

