UAW targets Ford after failed negotiations

The ongoing autoworker strike against Detroit's Big 3 automakers Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and Stellantis (STLA) is expanding, this time targeting Ford. Auto Workers are now setting up picket lines at the company's Kentucky truck plant, it's largest manufacturing facility. The plant is responsible for producing several top-selling Ford models, over $25 billion in annual revenue. Morningstar U.S. Autos Equity Analyst, David Whiston, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the potential blowback from a prolonged strike, and whether or not any progress is being made in negotiations.

"There's so much ramifications, not just in the auto supply chain but throughout the whole broader U.S economy." Whiston tells Yahoo Finance.

