UAW votes down Ford labor deal at Louisville plant

Auto workers at Ford's (F) Louisville, Kentucky plant voted down a tentative labor agreement with the automaker. The rejection comes after Ford withdrew its full-year outlook, citing uncertainties surrounding the deal. This follows a similar rejection by General Motors (GM) workers at the Flint Assembly plant in Michigan The Big Three auto companies have faced pushback on their contracts amid union concerns over pay, benefits, and job security.

Yahoo Finance Autos Correspondent Pras Subramanian explains the United Auto Workers union's (UAW) ratification process, providing insights into the challenges automakers face amid slowing EV demand.

AKIKO FUJITA: United Autoworker laborers at Ford's Louisville plant have voted against a tentative deal with the carmaker, the local unit said on Facebook. The vote signals approval of the deal isn't guaranteed. Ford previously pulled its full-year outlook thanks to uncertainty around the agreement's pending vote. Let's bring in Yahoo Finance's senior autos reporter Pras Subramanian. Pras, what does that mean in terms of where things move forward from here?

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: Hey, Akiko. Yeah, it's a slight hiccup here as the UAW workers at that plant, which makes the Super Duty trucks and full-size SUVs, voted 55% against ratifying that new contract. Now, the union did not disclose overall percentage of votes in favor of the deal or how many votes were cast.

Now you ask what this means. This also follows a similar GM vote at the Flint assembly plant where nearly 52% of voters voted against the deal. So the big picture stuff here is the votes have been coming in overall in favor of the deal and it's an overall majority of votes across all plants that determine whether the deal is ratified and not just one plant. So it still looking likely and the automakers and the union are still cautiously optimistic at this point.

RACHELLE AKUFFO: And Pras, of course, there are some industry reports signaling that electric vehicles demand may be slowing. What are you seeing? And give us some context here.

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: Yeah, there was a pretty interesting report out of the FT this morning indicating that automakers were cutting prices of EVs globally to boost demand. In the US, EV discounts in October hit 10% and the number of EVs with discounts tripled over the past 12 months according to the data. But the wrinkle is that EV sales are actually climbing higher here. KBB found Q3 EV sales topped 313,000, a 50% jump from a year ago. And EV market share hit 7.9%.

Now, the issue is that these EVs and their gas counterparts are seeing wide spreads in price. JD Power found that the average compact EV SUV cost $52,000, but the comparable gas-powered SUV costs only $34,000. So that's a big reason why we're seeing a lot of discounts. Yes, there might be some buyers who won't go all electric right now. But for a vast majority of buyers, they just can't afford to go electric, at least not yet.