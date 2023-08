Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday called for union auto workers and Detroit's Big Three automakers to come together on a new agreement before their contacts expire next month. "I’m asking all sides to work together to forge a fair agreement," Biden said in a statement as talks continue between the United Auto Workers (UAW) and Ford, General Motors and Stellantis' Chrysler brand. "The UAW helped create the American middle class and as we move forward in this transition to new technologies, the UAW deserves a contract that sustains the middle class," Biden said in the statement released by the White House.