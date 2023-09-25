U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

UAW's Shawn Fain done 'masterful' job in Big 3 strike: Autoblog editor

Seana Smith and Luke Carberry Mogan

Auto workers carry over their strike against the Big Three automakers Ford (F), General Motors (GM), Stellantis (STLA) into its second week. Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the United Auto Workers' (UAW) leadership — Union President Shawn Fain — plans to expand picket lines to more facilities after little to no progress made in negotiations, as well as how presidential candidates are weighing in on the UAW strike.

"[Fain is] 'trying to flip the field' and try to bring things back to where the union does have a stronger say in things like battery plants, where EV factories are built," Migliore says. "I think he's sensing is this is the time to do it, there may not be a better time."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.