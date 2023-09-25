UAW's Shawn Fain done 'masterful' job in Big 3 strike: Autoblog editor

Auto workers carry over their strike against the Big Three automakers Ford (F), General Motors (GM), Stellantis (STLA) into its second week. Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the United Auto Workers' (UAW) leadership — Union President Shawn Fain — plans to expand picket lines to more facilities after little to no progress made in negotiations, as well as how presidential candidates are weighing in on the UAW strike.

"[Fain is] 'trying to flip the field' and try to bring things back to where the union does have a stronger say in things like battery plants, where EV factories are built," Migliore says. "I think he's sensing is this is the time to do it, there may not be a better time."

