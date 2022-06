American City Business Journals

Miami-based high-speed intercity rail Brightline may not be stopping at Walt Disney World's Disney Springs, but it still plans to get riders as close as possible. The multibillion-dollar passenger train project's plans to have a station on Disney property fell through after Disney confirmed to Orlando Business Journal that the rail line's configuration did not support such a station. Brightline's current route is expected to take it from Orlando International Airport along State Road 528 and Taft-Vineland Road — with stops in the Orange County Convention Center/International Drive corridor — and then down Interstate 4 toward Tampa.