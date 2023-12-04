Uber stock jumps, set to join S&P 500

Uber (UBER) shares gained after it was announced the ride-share company will be added to the S&P 500 index (^GSPC). It comes after the company reported two consecutive profitable quarters, which helped lift its market capitalization to more than $120 billion. Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Brad Smith explains why the addition to the index could be a positive catalyst for the stock.

