Uber stock jumps, set to join S&P 500

Angel Smith and Brad Smith

Uber (UBER) shares gained after it was announced the ride-share company will be added to the S&P 500 index (^GSPC). It comes after the company reported two consecutive profitable quarters, which helped lift its market capitalization to more than $120 billion. Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Brad Smith explains why the addition to the index could be a positive catalyst for the stock.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

