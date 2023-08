UBS Group (UBS) plans to lay off 3,000 workers in a cost-saving strategy, coming right after reporting record revenue. Shopify (SHOP) is partnering with Amazon (AMZN) to offer U.S. merchants "Buy With Prime" features. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is making a theatrical debut in all AMC Theatres (AMC) across the U.S. on October 13.

Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at several trending stocks after Thursday's opening bell.