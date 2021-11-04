The UK approves the world’s first COVID-19 pill
The UK is the first country to approve Merck’s COVID-19 pill molnupiravir, foreshadowing a potential windfall for the pharmaceutical company.
For the sixth day in a row, shares of semiconductors specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) marched higher Thursday -- actually, they kind of ran higher, running up 8.5% through 11:11 a.m. EDT on the back of positive analyst commentary from Wells Fargo. The same kind of commentary, I might add, as Bank of America provided last week. On Oct. 29, BofA reiterated its buy recommendation on Nvidia stock, explaining that the graphics chip maker will be one of the prime beneficiaries of Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) -- that is to say Facebook's -- drive to create a metaverse for all of us to live in online.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three-and six-month periods ended September 30, 2021.
Kyndrl CEO Martin Schroeter speaks with Yahoo Finance Live about the company’s debut and its $19 billion IT infrastructure business that spun off from IBM
Shares of semiconductors giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) jumped 13.3% through 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday after the company reported a big earnings beat for its fiscal fourth quarter 2021 last night. Analysts had forecast Qualcomm would earn $2.26 per share on sales of less than $8.9 billion. In fact, Qualcomm earned $2.55 per share (pro forma), and on sales of more than $9.3 billion.
Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down Q3 earnings results for Moderna, which missed estimates and cut back forecasts for COVID-19 vaccine revenue, and Pfizer, which raised its outlook for vaccine revenue.
Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surged Thursday morning after an analyst report that included an increased price target and promising outlook. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary receipts (ADRs) were up 4.7% after having jumped more than 6% at their highs this morning. The pop comes as a Deutsche Bank analyst boosted the automaker's price target by $10 to $70 per share.
Penn National Gaming earnings fell short. Penn stock plunged with MGM reversing lower. DraftKings earnings are due on Friday.
With pharma stock AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) set to lose U.S. exclusivity for its immunology drug Humira in 2023, analysts believe that Merck's (NYSE: MRK) cancer drug Keytruda will soon claim Humira's crown as the top-selling medicine in the world. Keytruda recently advanced down that road with a major regulatory approval. In late October, the European Commission (EC) approved it in combination with chemotherapy to treat patients with locally recurrent, unresectable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) in the European Union (E.U.).
Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were trading 9.9% lower as of 11:52 a.m. EDT on Thursday. First, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported disappointing third-quarter results before the market opened. Second, Novavax is scheduled to provide its third-quarter update after the market closes Thursday.
Back in late July, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) made headlines for all the wrong reasons after California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DEFH) sued the video game maker over allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination against its female employees. Many gamers had expected both sequels to arrive next year, but Zerza doused those hopes during the call by saying the company would give Blizzard's developers "the extra time they need to deliver the experiences that their communities deserve," and that it was no longer expecting a "material contribution" from either game to its sales in 2022.
Over the past few years, the increasing success of the Cash App has been Square’s (SQ) biggest growth driver. This was especially true during the pandemic when the peer-to-peer offering grew at a rapid pace at the peak of the stimulus programs. While prior to the pandemic Cash App profit growth exhibited a ~100% year-over-year uptick, this increased to 276% YoY in July 2020, and then moderated to ~180% YoY in Aug/Sep. Accordingly, when Square reports 3Q21 earnings today after the close, Deutsche
This super investor says the market is due for a correction. It might be time to listen.
Electric semi-truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) released its third-quarter report Thursday, and there were several things in it that pleased investors. Among them, the report offered more clarity about the ramifications of a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation into the alleged misbehavior of the company under former Chairman Trevor Milton. Nikola said that it is on track to deliver up to 25 of its Tre battery electric vehicles to dealers and customers by the end of this year.
Moderna stock plummeted Thursday after the company reported lighter-than-expected Covid vaccine sales and third-quarter earnings.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) operate in different sectors, but both tech companies are profiting from the secular expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) market. Nvidia's GPUs are often associated with video games, but a growing number of data centers are installing its high-end GPUs to process AI tasks. Palantir's data mining platforms accumulate and process data from disparate sources to help government agencies and big companies make AI-driven decisions.
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) warned a couple of months ago that the second half of this year would be challenging, and unfortunately it was being honest. The video streaming pioneer posted mixed financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday afternoon, and it followed that up with problematic guidance.
After an auspicious beginning to November, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are headed south today. Why are investors turning a cold shoulder to the fuel cell specialist? Instead, investors seem to be responding to the results from Election Day.
Fuel cell maker Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is entering the hydrogen market through two new offerings. Let's take a closer look at what is fueling enthusiasm in this clean energy company. Bloom Energy is in the right market at the right time.
Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi discuss the market moves for Booking Holdings, Etsy, and Papa John's.
