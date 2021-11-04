The UK approves the world’s first COVID-19 pill

Motley Fool

For the sixth day in a row, shares of semiconductors specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) marched higher Thursday -- actually, they kind of ran higher, running up 8.5% through 11:11 a.m. EDT on the back of positive analyst commentary from Wells Fargo. The same kind of commentary, I might add, as Bank of America provided last week. On Oct. 29, BofA reiterated its buy recommendation on Nvidia stock, explaining that the graphics chip maker will be one of the prime beneficiaries of Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) -- that is to say Facebook's -- drive to create a metaverse for all of us to live in online.