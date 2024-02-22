Advertisement
UK House of Commons in Chaos Over Israel-Hamas War Vote: What Happened

Bloomberg

A vote on the Israel-Hamas war triggered chaos in the UK's House of Commons with the Scottish National Party walking out in protest and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives also refusing to cast their ballots. The disarray was triggered after Speaker Lindsay Hoyle controversially allowed both Keir Starmer's Labour Party and Sunak's Tories to propose changes to the SNP's call for a cease-fire in Gaza. Bloomberg's Joe Mayes reports.

