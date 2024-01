Oil prices (CL=F, BZ=F) tick up on Monday as Ukrainian airstrikes delay up to 700,000 barrels of Russian oil exports per day. Yahoo Finance Energy Reporter Ines Ferré monitors domestic oil and gasoline trends as North American cold weather pressures US prices.

