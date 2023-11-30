Ulta stock pops on Q3 earnings beat

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) reported third-quarter results that were slightly better than Wall Street expected. The beauty retailer reported adjusted earnings of $5.07 per share, better than the $5.00 analysts had expected. Revenue of $2.5 billion was in line with estimates of $2.47 billion. The company also announced CFO Scott Settersten was retiring and that the company's Senior Vice President of Finance Paula Oyibo will replace him.

Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the report.

Video Transcript

JOSH LIPTON: Shares of Ulta are trading sharply higher here in the after hours after reporting results. Let's get you those numbers, Q3 results. They reported EPS of 507. That was versus an estimate of $5. Net sales come in at 2.49 billion. That was up about 6% versus an estimate of 2.47 billion. So those are beats on the bottom and the top.

Looking ahead for the full year, the 2024 full-year forecast, it looks like they narrow their EPS forecast for the full year here. They now see EPS 2,520 to 2,560. They see net sales of 11.1 to 11.15 billion. And they see comparable sales here. Their estimate is calling for 5% to 5.5%. And at least initially here, Diane, investors clearly like what they see.

DIANE KING HALL: They do, absolutely. I mean, it's a solid report. When you think about how they were positioned coming into this, there had been some downgrades in terms of the view of how Ulta was going to perform, because they had cautioned in their last quarterly report.

They're saying in there, in terms of their earnings release, that it was a strong performance. You saw sales gross profit, diluted EPS, all exceeding their internal expectations. Again, they had cautioned on their last quarterly report. Traffic remains healthy, brand awareness increase, the outlook for beauty has been doing well. And we've talked about the beauty component in terms of some of the retail sales results that we've had. Recently, that has held up even in the face of some consumers kind of pulling back in other areas. You go back to that kind of lipstick indicator effect, people will still splurge on those little things that make them feel better.

So they certainly did better. You had Citi coming into this, lowering their expectations. They were expecting 492. Telsey Advisory group, a boutique firm, also had a similar outlook. So not surprised to see this reaction in terms of the share price right now, up after hours, about 9%. We'll see how it does, it performs tomorrow when the market is open.

JOSH LIPTON: Sure will.