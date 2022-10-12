undefined stock performance and analyst projections

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,599.50
    +11.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,346.00
    +85.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,870.00
    +29.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,699.60
    +6.90 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.16
    -0.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.80
    +2.30 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9715
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9020
    -0.0370 (-0.94%)
     

  • Vix

    33.57
    -0.06 (-0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1106
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.7330
    -0.1280 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,159.30
    +56.52 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.16
    +1.45 (+0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,826.15
    -59.08 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,366.49
    -30.34 (-0.11%)
     

Video Transcript

