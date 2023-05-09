Under Armour stock declines on weak outlook, profit forecast
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses the decline in stock for Under Armour.
The hydrogen fuel-cell technology company lost 35 cents a share in the first quarter, while Wall Street had expected a loss of 26 cents.
Novavax (NVAX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -0.89% and 40.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Every investor would naturally like to see the stocks that make up their portfolio show a consistent upward curve, but that, as everyone learns eventually, is just not the way it works. Peaks and troughs are part of the investing game, and even the stock market kings go through periods of serous pullbacks for one reason or another, be it macro developments or some news item that spooked investors. And every so often, despite sound fundamentals, the pendulum swings too far into negative terrain,
Fisker Inc. (FSR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -35.71% and 98.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
The Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer is aiming to sharply reduce costs as it hopes to bring new shots to the market.
The market is being buffeted by conflicting headwinds, making the pundits’ job harder. While inflation appears to be moderating, with the annualized rate down to 5% in March – the lowest since the summer of 2021 – the job market remains surprisingly robust. Last month, the BLS reported 253,000 new jobs, exceeding the predicted 180K, and an unemployment rate of just 3.4% compared to a forecast of 3.6%. The robust job numbers present a challenge for the Federal Reserve, which is tasked with managi
Investors have focused at cash reserves at Nikola and other EV makers amid fears that slowing sales could push the companies to pursue more share sales to raise funds. "At the end of May, we plan to pause truck production as we convert the line to accommodate both hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric trucks on the same line and will resume production in July with the first saleable hydrogen fuel cell trucks," Nikola said.
Devon Energy's (DVN) first-quarter 2023 earnings outpace estimates, while revenues miss the same.
Icahn Enterprises (IEP) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 10.29% and 7.44%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. tapped the US blue-chip bond market Monday as a flood of borrowers raise cash ahead of key inflation readings later this week.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Pay $215 Million to End Case on Underpaying WomenPowell’s Bet Against Recession Looks Good — Minus the Credit Crunch and a DC StandoffTexas Mass Shooting’s Bloody Images Add to Fervor in Gun DebatePolice Raid Consulting Firm as China Starts Anti-Spy CampaignWhy Airfares, Hotels and Cars Are Getting So Expensive
The funds aren’t completely risk-free right now because Congress hasn’t raised or suspended the nation's roughly $31 trillion debt ceiling.
(Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. rallied as much as 21% in premarket trading Tuesday after giving a strong earnings forecast and saying that demand for its new artificial intelligence tool due this month is “without precedent.”Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Pay $215 Million to End Case on Underpaying WomenPowell’s Bet Against Recession Looks Good — Minus the Credit Crunch and a DC StandoffTexas Mass Shooting’s Bloody Images Add to Fervor in Gun DebateWorld’s Biggest Pulp Producer Co
Twilio's (TWLO) Q1 top line is likely to have gained from accelerated digital transformation and the latest buyouts. However, increased spending on product and market expansions is likely to have weighed on the bottom line.
(Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. started using derivatives to hedge interest rate-related risk during the first quarter.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Pay $215 Million to End Case on Underpaying WomenPowell’s Bet Against Recession Looks Good — Minus the Credit Crunch and a DC StandoffTexas Mass Shooting’s Bloody Images Add to Fervor in Gun DebateWorld’s Biggest Pulp Producer Considers Trading With China in YuanPolice Raid Consulting Firm as China Starts Anti-Spy CampaignThe derivatives we
The Berkshire Hathaway CEO is renowned for his stock-picking, but right now his favorite investment appears to be cash.
Trying to navigate the ups and downs of the stock market and predict its future direction can seem like a complicated and daunting task. But as with almost anything, keeping it simple is often the key. And one of the most straight forward strategies is to keep an eye out for the insiders’ moves. After all, these corporate officers are privy to their companies’ inner workings. So, when an insider is seen picking up shares of the company they work for, especially in bulk, it sends a clear signal t
The sportswear company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of 18 cents a share on revenue of $1.4 billion. Wall Street was looking for 15 cents on $1.36 billion.
Dow Jones futures: AMD, Nvidia, Netflix and Uber flashed buy signals. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Monday on tightening loan conditions.
PayPal Holdings was sliding Tuesday as its outlook on operating margins disappointed, despite the payments company raising its revenue and profit outlook for the year. First-quarter revenue of $7.04 billion beat expectations of $6.98 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.17 were higher than analysts’ estimates of $1.10. PayPal shares were down around 7% at $70.16 in premarket trading.