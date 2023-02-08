Under Armour stock slides as CFO warns of ‘cautious’ retail consumer in 2023
The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses the latest stock slide of Under Armour.
Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), a cloud connectivity and security solutions company, were plunging Wednesday after it reported its fourth-quarter results. The company actually beat Wall Street's consensus estimates for the quarter, but investors focused their attention on management's disappointing guidance. Lumen's non-GAAP earnings per share were down 15% from the year-ago quarter to $0.43, but that easily outpaced analysts' average estimate of $0.19 for the quarter.
Expectations for a slowdown in some of Enphase's business in the first quarter took the air out of the stock today.
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) were sliding 5.4% lower as of 11:47 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The decline came after the drugmaker announced its 2022 full-year and fourth-quarter results. Teva reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.88 billion, down 5% year over year.
Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the expectations for Tesla's 'Master Plan 3'.
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.
Cathie Wood has made quite a name for herself as the top growth stock picker at Ark Invest in recent years. Wood has spent the last seven trading days buying metal 3D printing company Velo3D , the past eight sessions buying human tissue 3D printing company Organovo , and the past nine sessions buying clinical-stage oncology treatment company Repare Therapeutics . In 2022, Wood acquired 10.1 million new shares of Velo3D worth about $32 million, according to Stock Circle, bringing her ownership of outstanding stock to 5.8%.
Yahoo Finance’s Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss the expectations for Disney earnings.
Overall, economic growth has slowed down over the past year or so, and many businesses are suffering as a result. In fact, some well-established businesses with clear paths to profitability are still growing at annualized rates of 50% or more -- and here are two that look especially promising. In the latest quarter, CrowdStrike's revenue grew 53% year over year despite the challenging economic climate, and while the company isn't consistently profitable yet on its bottom line, it is generating more free cash flow than ever before.
MARKET PULSE Shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) soared about 57% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said it will begin a Phase 2 clinical trial for its experimental eye drops as a treatment for ocular rheumatoid arthritis.
Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) were taking a dive today after the market reacted poorly to its AI event this morning. The biggest issue seemed to be that its new Bard AI technology, its competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT, gave inaccurate information at the presentation. Alphabet's event this morning came just two days after it announced Bard AI in a blog post on Monday, and just a day after Microsoft unveiled its own ChatGPT-powered version of its Bing search engine, showing the race in AI-powered search is rapidly heating up.
The telecommunications company pressed the reset button and disappointed Wall Street with its outlook in a Tuesday afternoon report
C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) represent two different plays on the secular growth of the enterprise AI software market. C3 develops AI algorithms that can be integrated into an organization's existing software to automate tasks, improve employee safety, cut costs, and detect fraud. Palantir's platform accumulates large amounts of information from disparate sources to help organizations make better data-driven decisions.
More than $120bn was wiped off Google’s market value after its new AI search assistant gave a wrong answer that was featured in promotional material.
Shares of electric-vehicle maker Tesla continued their rebound Wednesday, rising above the $200 barrier. Take some profits now.
Shopify (SHOP) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
Question: I’m in Maryland and could use a financial planner for my Roth IRA and my TSP [a retirement savings plan for government employees] to make investment suggestions and help manage my funds to improve returns. My Roth IRA is about $80,000 and I really need help finding the right investments to grow this account in this terrible environment. “Not all financial planners require a minimum number of assets to work with you,” says certified financial planner Jonathan Grannick of Wonder Wealth.
Stocks may be up and down right now, but the current market environment won't last forever. Here are two top growth stocks with the potential to generate multi-bagger portfolio returns in the years ahead that investors may want to consider scooping up right now. Upstart has facilitated more than $30 billion in loans since its inception, and now offers a range of products, including personal loans and auto loans.
After the markets closed on Tuesday, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) reported a Q3 FY23 net loss of $(9.8) million or $(0.05) per share, narrower than the consensus of $(0.07). William Blair estimated an EPS loss of $(0.06). VistaGen says that it is not advisable to resume the PALISADE-2 study after failed Phase 3 PALISADE-1 trial of PH94B for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD). Also Read: Vistagen Strengthens Its Neurology-Focused Pipeline With Pherin Pharma Acquisiti
Shares of luxury fashion company Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) dropped like a rock on Wednesday after the company delivered quarterly results and financial guidance that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Capri Holdings stock was down by a whopping 25%, pushing it below where it was trading exactly 10 years ago. Wall Street's reaction to Capri Holdings' results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter looks a little extreme when considering its top-line figure.
Shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE: CMP) had tumbled nearly 13% at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International got "off to a mixed start" in its fiscal year, according to comments by CEO Kevin Crutchfield in the earnings press release. While results improved in its salt division, weak demand in its plant nutrition segment and cost pressures hurt its financial results.