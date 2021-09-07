Unemployment benefits expire for 7.5 million people
Yahoo Finance's Jessica Smith examines the covid-19 era unemployment benefits that expired this week, impacting over 7 million Americans.
Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
(Bloomberg) -- George Soros criticized BlackRock Inc.’s China push as a risk to clients’ money and U.S. security interests, in the billionaire financier and philanthropist’s latest broadside against investment in the world’s second-largest economy. “Pouring billions of dollars into China now is a tragic mistake,” Soros wrote in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal. “It is likely to lose money for BlackRock’s clients and, more important, will damage the national security interests of the U.S. and
The work management platform provider is closing in on the initial price target we set just a few weeks ago.
Millions of Americans lose federal pandemic unemployment aid, China trade soars, Deutsche Telekom ups stake in T-Mobile in share swap with SoftBank, and other news to start your day.
Javier David breaks down Tuesday’s Morning Brief, which details the stale August jobs to report that saw dismal numbers due to growing concerns surrounding the Delta variant and the silver linings as the economy sees a decline in unemployment rates and an increase in workers wages.
With stocks hovering near records, investors are looking to put disappointing labor market data in the rear view mirror.
El Salvador's president said the Central American country held 400 Bitcoins in its crypto treasury, worth around $20 million.
The will-they-won't-they debate over trimming pandemic-era stimulus gets an airing with several G10 central banks holding meetings -- Australia's central bank on Tuesday confirmed plans to taper. A showdown over U.S. national debt alongside crucial elections in Japan and Germany add to the risks. The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday confirmed it was trimming its bond buying programme in the first test this month of central banks' determination to stick with plans to cut stimulus.
During this holiday-shortened week, traders will be keeping an eye on new inflation data at the producer level, as well as the early impacts on the labor market from the expiration of a crucial source of unemployment insurance during the pandemic.
The moves announced today mean that pensions will not rise by 8% next April, but will instead rise by the rate of inflation, which currently stands at 2.5%.
U.S. stock indexes were mostly lower on Tuesday, following the Labor Day holiday on Monday. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 0.05 percentage point on Tuesday, to 1.37%. U.S. stock and bond markets were closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day.
The court allowed Texas to enact a law that bans abortion after six weeks.
Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, as Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts in crude contract prices for Asia sparked fears over slower demand, but strong Chinese economic data and U.S. output outages capped losses. Brent crude futures were down 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $71.98 a barrel by 1336 GMT, after falling 39 cents on Monday. "The deep cut in Saudi OSP and the aftershock of Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs data that strengthened the dollar yesterday were enough to put bulls on the backfoot," Tamas Varga of oil brokerage PVM said.
Prime minister tells parliament the new levy will raise £36bn over three years for UK's health and social care funding.
But households have other ways to make up for the aid that's running out.
Pouring billions into the country now is a bad investment and imperils U.S. national security.
The move could raise £12bn for the government, or £36bn over the course of the next three years.
Republicans are trying to scare off telecom companies that might have something damning about them.
What is considered middle class? It might take more money than you think to reach this income tier. The Pew Research Center defines middle class, or middle-income households, as those with incomes...