Unemployment benefits expire for 7.5 million people

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, as Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts in crude contract prices for Asia sparked fears over slower demand, but strong Chinese economic data and U.S. output outages capped losses. Brent crude futures were down 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $71.98 a barrel by 1336 GMT, after falling 39 cents on Monday. "The deep cut in Saudi OSP and the aftershock of Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs data that strengthened the dollar yesterday were enough to put bulls on the backfoot," Tamas Varga of oil brokerage PVM said.