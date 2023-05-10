Unemployment payments are 'rising five-times faster in higher income households': Economist

Reuters
A gloomy forecast from vacation rental firm Airbnb weighed on travel-related stocks on Wednesday as an expected slowdown in bookings signaled an impending slump in travel demand with consumers seeking cheaper accommodation amid inflation and recession fears. Airbnb, which reported a 20% rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, said it anticipated fewer bookings and lower average daily rates mostly from price-sensitive travelers in the United States, its largest market. Airbnb's forecast will heighten caution in the travel sector, which encompasses hotels, airlines, and vacation rental firms, according to an investor note by JPMorgan analysts, led by Doug Anmuth.