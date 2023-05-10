U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,137.64
    +18.47 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,531.33
    -30.48 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,306.44
    +126.89 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,759.51
    +9.83 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.78
    -0.93 (-1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    2,037.90
    -5.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    25.64
    -0.26 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4390
    -0.0820 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2626
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3300
    -0.8510 (-0.63%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,920.37
    +270.15 (+0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.98
    +5.36 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,741.33
    -22.76 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,122.18
    -120.64 (-0.41%)
     

Unemployment payments are 'rising five-times faster in higher income households': Economist

5
Yahoo Finance

Bank of America Institute Senior Economist David Tinsley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss a Bank of America report showing a slowdown in consumer spending and a rise in unemployment amongst higher-income areas.