Unemployment payments are 'rising five-times faster in higher income households': Economist

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Wall Street executives who have advised the U.S. Treasury's debt operations for the past 25 years warned on Tuesday they are "deeply concerned" about the debt limit impasse that has markets worried about a U.S. default on payment obligations. The 18 current and former chairs and vice chairs of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee (TBAC) since 1998 said in a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, "Any delay in making an interest or principal payment by Treasury would be an event of seismic proportions, not only for financial markets but also the real economy." The advisers said the standoff between Republicans and Democrats in Congress and the White House has already raised taxpayer borrowing costs through weak Treasury auctions and high yields for short-dated Treasury Bills, while ratings agencies are already publishing analyses of potential U.S. ratings downgrades.