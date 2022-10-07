U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,639.66
    -104.86 (-2.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,296.79
    -630.15 (-2.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,652.40
    -420.91 (-3.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.33
    -50.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.46
    +4.01 (+4.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,702.60
    -18.20 (-1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    20.11
    -0.55 (-2.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9741
    -0.0054 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    +0.0570 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1085
    -0.0084 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3760
    +0.3080 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,469.89
    -554.87 (-2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.26
    -10.76 (-2.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Unemployment rate could 'top out' at 4.5%: Economist

The Conference Board Chief Economist Dana Peterson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the September jobs report data and what it says about the state of the labor force.

Recommended Stories

  • Why PayPal, Upstart, and SoFi Stocks Are All Falling Today

    Wall Street headed toward the end of a bumpy week with another broad sell-off Friday morning after a government report showed continued strength in the job market, suggesting the Federal Reserve's campaign of aggressive interest rate hikes will continue. On Friday morning, PayPal Holding (NASDAQ: PYPL) slipped by as much as 3.7%, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) slumped as much as 5.3%, and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by as much as 8.4%. The monthly jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that U.S. nonfarm payroll jobs jumped by 263,000 on a seasonally adjusted basis in September, slightly below the 275,000 predicted by economists.

  • Will the stock market rally after the midterm elections?

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi provides his take on how stocks tend to trade in the quarters after a midterm election.

  • Biden Tightens China Chip Rules on Chaotic Day for Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration announced new restrictions on China’s access to US semiconductor technology, escalating tensions between the two countries and adding fresh complications to an industry reeling from a slump in demand. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Biden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStock Rout Gets Uglier With Nasdaq 100 Tumbling 4%: M

  • Exclusive-U.S. Navy jet flew across Baltic hours after Nord Stream burst

    A U.S. Navy reconnaissance aircraft flew near the site of the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea hours after the first damage emerged, according to tracking reviewed by Reuters, a flight Washington said was routine. Flight data showed a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance plane was over the North Sea at 0003 GMT when Swedish seismologists registered what they later described as a subsea blast southeast of Bornholm Island in the Baltic Sea.

  • OPEC Just Put a New Floor on Oil Prices. Politics Could Break It.

    One reason that OPEC seems comfortable cutting production to push prices higher is that the cartel is less concerned with losing market share than it was in the past.

  • Oil: 'The state of drilling is in shambles in Venezuela,' analyst says

    Prosper Trading Academy CEO Scott Bauer sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Venezuela's oil sanctions, how the U.S. is expected to maneuver the announced OPEC+ production cuts, and gas prices.

  • Putin’s Own Allies Turn On Him as Ukraine Unleashes Hell in Stolen Russian Tanks

    Sergei Karpukhin/ReutersHot on the heels of embarrassing reports of Russian recruits fighting each other and Moscow loyalists calling for Kremlin ministers to kill themselves, it seems the rage against Vladimir Putin’s handling of his invasion of Ukraine is now openly being conveyed to the man himself by members of his own inner circle.A report Friday—which is Putin’s 70th birthday—said that one of the despot’s closest allies had openly challenged the disastrous way the war was being conducted.

  • US Jobs Rise While Unemployment Drops, Keeping Pressure on Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- The US labor market stayed strong in September as the unemployment rate unexpectedly returned to an historic low, leaving the inflation-phobic Federal Reserve on course to deliver yet another aggressive interest-rate hike.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Biden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStock Rout Gets Uglier With Nasdaq 100 Tumbling 4%: Marke

  • OPEC’s oil cuts force the US to reconsider its foreign policy

    OPEC+ announced it’ll slash output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on Wednesday (Oct. 5), the biggest cut since the pandemic started in 2020. The White House’s reaction was swift, calling the decision “shortsighted” and accusing the oil cartel of “aligning with Russia.”

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles as jobs report cements harsh rate hike outlook

    Wall Street fell sharply on Friday after a solid jobs report for September increased the likelihood the Federal Reserve will barrel ahead with an interest rate hiking campaign many investors fear will push the U.S. economy into a recession. The Labor Department reported the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, lower than expectations of 3.7%, in an economy that continues to show resilience despite the Fed's efforts to bring down high inflation by weakening growth.

  • Here’s how stock-market investors are reading a still strong U.S. September jobs report

    Stock markets have been volatile so far in October, with a rally earlier this week suggesting investors once again bet the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive with its interest rate hiking plans at the its November meeting.

  • Retirees could see bigger tax bill with Social Security increase

    Some seniors should prepare for a potentially higher tax bill.

  • Americans have run out of their pandemic savings at the wrong time

    The personal savings of Americans have plummeted from their stimulus-fed peaks during the pandemic—just when the money could have come in handy, as the US faces a combination of high inflation and a tightening economy.

  • BOE’s Nightmare Scenario Came to Life as UK Markets Crashed

    (Bloomberg) -- Last week, the Bank of England was confronted with a nightmare scenario it had long feared. A corner of UK financial markets faced a liquidity crunch at a time of soaring inflation and all the BOE could do in response was buy government debt.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by D

  • Euro falls, euro zone bond yields rise after U.S. jobs data meets forecasts

    The euro fell against the dollar on Friday, while European stocks dropped and bond yields rose after data showed the U.S. economy created roughly as many jobs in September as expected, reinforcing expectations for more aggressive rate rises. Data from the Labor Department showed 263,000 workers were added to non-farm payrolls in September, compared with expectations for a rise of 250,000 and a 315,000 increase in August. The euro was last down 0.2% at $0.9776, having traded around $0.97965 prior to the data, while the pound was up 0.1% at $1.1173, compared with $1.12085 before the numbers.

  • The US labor market is resisting Fed rate hikes

    For the seventh month in a row, the US labor market added more jobs than economists expected, defying the Federal Reserve’s attempts to slow it down.

  • U.S. 'would be lucky' to get a mild recession, Ken Rogoff warns

    We would be lucky to get a light recession, warns top economics professor Ken Rogoff.

  • Gold, silver end lower after September jobs report, but log back-to-back weekly gains

    Gold and silver prices finish lower on Friday after September jobs data out of the U.S. that still show signs of rising inflation.

  • Fed's Williams says more rate hikes needed to bring down inflation

    New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Friday the U.S. central bank has more work to do to lower inflation and rebalance economic activity in a more sustainable way, and he warned that the unemployment rate will most likely rise as part of that process. "We need to get interest rates up further and basically get interest rates above where inflation is," Williams said in comments before a gathering held at SUNY Buffalo State in Buffalo, New York.

  • Economy adds solid 263K jobs in September but labor market shows signs of cooling, new report shows

    The Fed is scrutinizing the monthly U.S. jobs reports to gauge whether inflation is slowing enough for officials to ease their aggressive rate hikes.