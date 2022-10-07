Unemployment rate could 'top out' at 4.5%: Economist
The Conference Board Chief Economist Dana Peterson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the September jobs report data and what it says about the state of the labor force.
Wall Street headed toward the end of a bumpy week with another broad sell-off Friday morning after a government report showed continued strength in the job market, suggesting the Federal Reserve's campaign of aggressive interest rate hikes will continue. On Friday morning, PayPal Holding (NASDAQ: PYPL) slipped by as much as 3.7%, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) slumped as much as 5.3%, and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by as much as 8.4%. The monthly jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that U.S. nonfarm payroll jobs jumped by 263,000 on a seasonally adjusted basis in September, slightly below the 275,000 predicted by economists.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi provides his take on how stocks tend to trade in the quarters after a midterm election.
(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration announced new restrictions on China’s access to US semiconductor technology, escalating tensions between the two countries and adding fresh complications to an industry reeling from a slump in demand. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Biden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStock Rout Gets Uglier With Nasdaq 100 Tumbling 4%: M
A U.S. Navy reconnaissance aircraft flew near the site of the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea hours after the first damage emerged, according to tracking reviewed by Reuters, a flight Washington said was routine. Flight data showed a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance plane was over the North Sea at 0003 GMT when Swedish seismologists registered what they later described as a subsea blast southeast of Bornholm Island in the Baltic Sea.
One reason that OPEC seems comfortable cutting production to push prices higher is that the cartel is less concerned with losing market share than it was in the past.
Prosper Trading Academy CEO Scott Bauer sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Venezuela's oil sanctions, how the U.S. is expected to maneuver the announced OPEC+ production cuts, and gas prices.
Sergei Karpukhin/ReutersHot on the heels of embarrassing reports of Russian recruits fighting each other and Moscow loyalists calling for Kremlin ministers to kill themselves, it seems the rage against Vladimir Putin’s handling of his invasion of Ukraine is now openly being conveyed to the man himself by members of his own inner circle.A report Friday—which is Putin’s 70th birthday—said that one of the despot’s closest allies had openly challenged the disastrous way the war was being conducted.
(Bloomberg) -- The US labor market stayed strong in September as the unemployment rate unexpectedly returned to an historic low, leaving the inflation-phobic Federal Reserve on course to deliver yet another aggressive interest-rate hike.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Biden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStock Rout Gets Uglier With Nasdaq 100 Tumbling 4%: Marke
OPEC+ announced it’ll slash output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on Wednesday (Oct. 5), the biggest cut since the pandemic started in 2020. The White House’s reaction was swift, calling the decision “shortsighted” and accusing the oil cartel of “aligning with Russia.”
Wall Street fell sharply on Friday after a solid jobs report for September increased the likelihood the Federal Reserve will barrel ahead with an interest rate hiking campaign many investors fear will push the U.S. economy into a recession. The Labor Department reported the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, lower than expectations of 3.7%, in an economy that continues to show resilience despite the Fed's efforts to bring down high inflation by weakening growth.
Stock markets have been volatile so far in October, with a rally earlier this week suggesting investors once again bet the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive with its interest rate hiking plans at the its November meeting.
Some seniors should prepare for a potentially higher tax bill.
The personal savings of Americans have plummeted from their stimulus-fed peaks during the pandemic—just when the money could have come in handy, as the US faces a combination of high inflation and a tightening economy.
(Bloomberg) -- Last week, the Bank of England was confronted with a nightmare scenario it had long feared. A corner of UK financial markets faced a liquidity crunch at a time of soaring inflation and all the BOE could do in response was buy government debt.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by D
The euro fell against the dollar on Friday, while European stocks dropped and bond yields rose after data showed the U.S. economy created roughly as many jobs in September as expected, reinforcing expectations for more aggressive rate rises. Data from the Labor Department showed 263,000 workers were added to non-farm payrolls in September, compared with expectations for a rise of 250,000 and a 315,000 increase in August. The euro was last down 0.2% at $0.9776, having traded around $0.97965 prior to the data, while the pound was up 0.1% at $1.1173, compared with $1.12085 before the numbers.
For the seventh month in a row, the US labor market added more jobs than economists expected, defying the Federal Reserve’s attempts to slow it down.
We would be lucky to get a light recession, warns top economics professor Ken Rogoff.
Gold and silver prices finish lower on Friday after September jobs data out of the U.S. that still show signs of rising inflation.
New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Friday the U.S. central bank has more work to do to lower inflation and rebalance economic activity in a more sustainable way, and he warned that the unemployment rate will most likely rise as part of that process. "We need to get interest rates up further and basically get interest rates above where inflation is," Williams said in comments before a gathering held at SUNY Buffalo State in Buffalo, New York.
The Fed is scrutinizing the monthly U.S. jobs reports to gauge whether inflation is slowing enough for officials to ease their aggressive rate hikes.