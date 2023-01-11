Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing raises wages in Japan by as much as 40%

Motley Fool

The past year has been terrible for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) investors as shares of the chipmaker have crashed 50% thanks to multiple headwinds that include the broader stock market sell-off owing to a hawkish Federal Reserve, slowing semiconductor demand, and concerns that the economy may be headed for a recession in 2023. AMD stock carries a price target of $87.50 for the next 12 months as per a consensus estimate of 38 analysts. Or will the semiconductor market's weakness catch up with AMD and send the stock lower?