U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,959.90
    +23.21 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,874.84
    +47.79 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,897.65
    +184.50 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,827.95
    +28.62 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.61
    -1.61 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,694.30
    -16.40 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    18.58
    -0.13 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0184
    -0.0046 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    +0.0170 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1979
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2300
    +0.0600 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,374.07
    -111.32 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    517.38
    -11.32 (-2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

United Airlines beats on second-quarter revenue, returns to profitability

In this article:
  • UAL

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down United Airlines' second-quarter earnings, which saw a revenue beat.

