United Airlines beats on second-quarter revenue, returns to profitability
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- UAL
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down United Airlines' second-quarter earnings, which saw a revenue beat.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down United Airlines' second-quarter earnings, which saw a revenue beat.
Sonali Pier, PIMCO managing director and portfolio manager, joins Yahoo Finance Live to examine the outlook on earnings amid the market's current relief rally and the benefits of a strengthening U.S. dollar.
Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal discusses Netflix earnings and what the streaming giant's expectations are for the remainder of the year.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Rachelle Akuffo, Seana Smith, and Dave Briggs preview second-quarter earnings for both Tesla and United Airlines.
Netflix lost nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2 — but that's actually a net positive, according to one media analyst.
ASML beat expectations for second-quarter earnings, but shares in the critical supplier of manufacturing equipment to the semiconductor industry were tumbling Wednesday after the group slashed its full-year sales forecast. ASML (ticker: ASML) reported second-quarter net income of €1.4 billion ($1.4 billion) on sales of €5.4 billion, delivering earnings per share of €3.54. “Some customers are indicating signs of slowing demand in certain consumer-driven market segments, yet we still see strong demand for our systems, driven by global megatrends in automotive, high-performance computing, and green energy transition,” Peter Wennink, the group’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.
Bitcoin (BTC) is topping $23,500, the highest level in over a month, while dogecoin (DOGE) is surging and leading gains among the other major cryptocurrencies. Genesis Volatility CEO Greg Magadini discusses the potential factors driving prices higher and compares annual trends from 2018 to the current market environment.
A naming rights deal for Paul Brown Stadium could happen before the season.
A royal expert says Kate avoided designer labels and anything flashy.
Despite the gains over the past few days, some warned that investing in cryptocurrencies remains a “risky business.”
As the Federal Reserve has raised its target federal funds borrowing rate during 2022, interest rates paid to savings account depositors have lagged behind. However, since the Fed's 0.75% increase to a target rate of 1.5% to 1.75% at its … Continue reading → The post When Will Savings Interest Rates Go Up? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Twitter is suing billionaire Elon Musk to follow through with his $44 billion purchase of the social media company. Here's everything you need to know about the lawsuit and the five-day trial scheduled for October 2022.
If you contribute to a qualifying retirement account and meet the income threshold, you may qualify for the Saver's Credit in 2022.
Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), 401(k)s and other workplace plans can help you build wealth for the future while enjoying some tax benefits. There's just one important thing you need to plan for: required minimum distributions (RMDs). The IRS requires you … Continue reading → The post 6 Strategies to Reduce Your RMDs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Amazon is suing the heads of 10,000 Facebook groups who sold phony user reviews on its ecommerce sites.
Stocks finished Wednesday's trading session higher, with tech stocks leading the way once again.
Here comes a job market slowdown, warns Goldman Sachs chief U.S. economist in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live. But, there is an upside to it.
If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...
In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m
In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]
The chip stocks are in focus amid the recent rally. Here's how to trade AMD, Nvidia and Intel now.