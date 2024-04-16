United Airlines stock rises on Q1 results, Q2 guidance

United Airlines (UAL) reported first quarter results that were better than Wall Street had expected. The airline posted an adjusted loss per share of $0.15. Analysts had been expecting a loss of $0.57. Operating revenue of $12.54 billion was better than the Bloomberg estimates of $12.44 billion.

United's second quarter adjusted earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$4.25 topped expectations of $3.73.

Yahoo Finance's Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman break down United's Q1 results in the video above.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime.

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.

