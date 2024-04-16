United Airlines stock rises on Q1 results, Q2 guidance

United Airlines (UAL) reported first quarter results that were better than Wall Street had expected. The airline posted an adjusted loss per share of $0.15. Analysts had been expecting a loss of $0.57. Operating revenue of $12.54 billion was better than the Bloomberg estimates of $12.44 billion.

United's second quarter adjusted earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$4.25 topped expectations of $3.73.

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.